40 players selected for 2023 Kubota CHL/NHL Top Prospects Game

The Canadian Hockey League announced today the 40 players invited to compete in the 2023 Kubota CHL/NHL Top Prospects Game.

Slated for January 25 at the Langley Events Centre, the 2023 Kubota CHL/NHL Top Prospects Game showcases the top-40 CHL players eligible for the 2023 NHL Draft from across the Western Hockey League, Ontario Hockey League, and Quebec Major Junior Hockey League. The 40 players were identified via a survey conducted with the NHL’s 32 teams.

In all, the 40 players count 19 from the WHL – headlined by 2023 NHL Draft favourite and North Vancouver, B.C., native Connor Bedard of the Regina Pats – as well as 15 players from the OHL and six from the QMJHL. Additionally, 32 CHL clubs are represented by at least one player, led by the Seattle Thunderbirds with three, plus six other clubs with multiple representatives including the host Vancouver Giants counting left-wing Samuel Honzek and centre Jaden Lipinski.

POS

G

G

G

G

D

D

D

D

D

D

D

D

D

D

D

D

LW

C

C

LW

LW

C

C

C

LW

RW

C

C

LW

LW

RW

RW

LW

RW

C

C

C

C

C

RW NAME

Carson Bjarnason

Scott Ratzlaff

Charlie Robertson

Jackson Unger

Beau Akey

Cameron Allen

Oliver Bonk

Hunter Brzustewicz

Luca Cagnoni

Lukas Dragicevic

Andrew Gibson

Matteo Mann

Tanner Molendyk

Etienne Morin

Caden Price

Jordan Tourigny

Colby Barlow

Connor Bedard

Zach Benson

Mathieu Cataford

Andrew Cristall

Nate Danielson

Ethan Gauthier

Riley Heidt

Samuel Honzek

Nick Lardis

Kalan Lind

Jaden Lipinski

Ethan Miedema

Quentin Musty

Nico Myatovic

Tyler Peddle

Luca Pinelli

Coulson Pitre

Carson Rehkopf

Calum Ritchie

Gracyn Sawchyn

Carey Terrance

Brayden Yager

Koehn Ziemmer TEAM

Brandon (WHL)

Seattle (WHL)

North Bay (OHL)

Moose Jaw (WHL)

Barrie (OHL)

Guelph (OHL)

London (OHL)

Kitchener (OHL)

Portland (WHL)

Tri-City (WHL)

Soo (OHL)

Chicoutimi (QMJHL)

Saskatoon (WHL)

Moncton (QMJHL)

Kelowna (WHL)

Shawinigan (QMJHL)

Owen Sound (OHL)

Regina (WHL)

Winnipeg (WHL)

Halifax (QMJHL)

Kelowna (WHL)

Brandon (WHL)

Sherbrooke (QMJHL)

Prince George (WHL)

Vancouver (WHL)

Peterborough (OHL)

Red Deer (WHL)

Vancouver (WHL)

Windsor (OHL)

Sudbury (OHL)

Seattle (WHL)

Drummondville (QMJHL)

Ottawa (OHL)

Flint (OHL)

Kitchener (OHL)

Oshawa (OHL)

Seattle (WHL)

Erie (OHL)

Moose Jaw (WHL)

Prince George (WHL) BIRTH DATE

30-Jun-05

9-Mar-05

2-Apr-05

13-Jan-05

11-Feb-05

7-Jan-05

9-Jan-05

29-Nov-04

21-Dec-04

25-Apr-05

13-Feb-05

31-Dec-04

3-Feb-05

9-Mar-05

24-Aug-05

28-Feb-05

14-Feb-05

17-Jul-05

12-May-05

1-Mar-05

4-Feb-05

27-Sep-04

26-Jan-05

25-Mar-05

12-Nov-04

8-Jul-05

25-Jan-05

2-Dec-04

22-Mar-05

6-Jul-05

1-Dec-04

28-Jan-05

5-Apr-05

13-Dec-04

7-Jan-05

21-Jan-05

19-Jan-05

10-May-05

3-Jan-05

8-Dec-04 HOMETOWN

Carberry, Manitoba

Irma, Alberta

London, Ontario

Calgary, Alberta

Waterloo, Ontario

Toronto, Ontario

Ottawa, Ontario

Washington, Michigan

Burnaby, British Columbia

Richmond, British Columbia

LaSalle, Ontario

Sackville, New Brunswick

McBride, British Columbia

Salaberry-de-Valleyfield, Quebec

Saskatoon, Saskatchewan

Victoriaville, Quebec

Orillia, Ontario

North Vancouver, British Columbia

Chilliwack, British Columbia

Saint-Constant, Quebec

Burnaby, British Columbia

Red Deer, Alberta

Phoenix, Arizona

Saskatoon, Saskatchewan

Trencin, Slovakia

Oakville, Ontario

Shaunavon, Saskatchewan

Scottsdale, Arizona

Cobourg, Ontario

Hamburg, New York

Prince George, British Columbia

Antigonish, Nova Scotia

Stoney Creek, Ontario

Stouffville, Ontario

Vaughan, Ontario

Oakville, Ontario

Grande Prairie, Alberta

Akwesasne, New York

Saskatoon, Saskatchewan

Mayerthorpe, Alberta

Team rosters and leadership groups for the 2023 Kubota CHL/NHL Top Prospects Game will be announced at a later date.

With a majority of tickets already sold, fans are encouraged to act quickly to secure their seat to the 2023 Kubota CHL/NHL Top Prospects Game. Tickets begin at $29.95 plus applicable taxes and fees and are available online, by telephone at 604-882-8800, and in person at the Langley Events Centre ticket office (Mon.-Fri., 9 a.m. – 5 p.m., Sat.-Sun., 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., and until the end of the first period on Giants game days).

The Kubota CHL/NHL Top Prospects Game was last held in Kitchener in March 2022 where Team White defeated Team Red 3-1. Jagger Firkus (Team White/Moose Jaw) and Shane Wright (Team Red/Kingston) were named Players of the Game and were both later selected by the Seattle Kraken in the 2022 NHL Draft. In all, 38 players who competed in the 2022 Kubota CHL/NHL Top Prospects Game were chosen in the 2022 NHL Draft headlined by Wright at fourth overall.

Since its reintroduction as the CHL/NHL Top Prospects Game in 1996, the event has featured 15 players who were later selected first overall in the NHL Draft including Alexis Lafreniere (2020), Nico Hischier (2017), Connor McDavid (2015), Aaron Ekblad (2014), Nathan MacKinnon (2013), Ryan Nugent-Hopkins (2011), Taylor Hall (2010), John Tavares (2009), Steven Stamkos (2008), Patrick Kane (2007), Marc-Andre Fleury (2003), Rick Nash (2002), Vincent Lecavalier (1998), Joe Thornton (1997), and Chris Phillips (1996).

With more than 1,300 players competing for 60 teams across Canada and the United States, the CHL is home to the NHL stars of tomorrow with live game action available on CHL TV, accessible via the CHL App, Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire, and online. The 2023 Kubota CHL/NHL Top Prospects Game airs live from the Langley Events Centre on TSN, TSN.ca, the TSN App, and RDS on Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023 at 7 p.m. Pacific.

Media Accreditation

The Canadian Hockey League invites media to submit their credential application to the 2023 Kubota CHL/NHL Top Prospects Game, taking place January 25, 2023 at the Langley Events Centre. Media who wish to attend must complete an application no later than January 18, 2023. Any previously issued CHL, NHL, or team media/photo credentials is not valid for this event.

Giants Media Availability

The Vancouver Giants will host a media availability on Monday, December 12 at the Langley Events Centre for local media that is available to attend. Celebrity Coaches for the 2023 Kubota CHL/NHL Top Prospects Game – Henrik and Daniel Sedin – along with Giants head coach Michael Dyck will be available to the media, beginning shortly after 11 a.m. Pacific and hosted by Brook Ward. Triple O’s lunch will be provided to attending media.

DATE: Monday, December 12, 2022

TIME: 11 a.m. Pacific (Doors open at 10:45 a.m. Please enter through Gate 3)

LOCATION: Langley Events Centre, Banquet Hall (7888 200 St.)

RSVP: Please confirm your attendance to gary.ahuja@tfse.ca or media@tfse.ca