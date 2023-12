Player Well-being

The CHL and its member leagues – the Western Hockey League, Ontario Hockey League, and Quebec Major Junior Hockey League – and their teams are committed to the 1,400 young men who play in our leagues.

Over the last 20 years, the WHL, OHL, QMJHL and their teams have made numerous advancements to their player safety and wellbeing programs, including extensive policies, programs and practices to educate players and team staff about respect in sport, prevention of hazing, abuse, harassment and bullying, as well as introducing a customized mental health program, Talk Today, in partnership with the Canadian Mental Health Association.