Brabenec inks ELC with Golden Knights

Charlottetown Islanders forward Jakub Brabenec has signed a three-year entry-level contract with the Vegas Golden Knights.

Brabenec was the 102nd overall pick by Vegas in 2021 out of his native Czechia and joined the Islanders ahead of the 2021-22 season where he would go on to star.

The Czech native was named QMJHL Rookie of the Year after he tallied 64 points (17 goals) in 58 games and helped lead the Islanders to the President’s Cup Finals after he recorded an additional 19 postseason points. He was also selected to the QMJHL’s All-Rookie Team and was the recipient of the Michel Bergeron Trophy as the league’s offensive rookie of the year.

In 27 games this year, Brabenec leads Charlottetown in scoring with 25 points. He already ranks inside the Islanders’ Top 20 scoring leaders in franchise history with 89 points.