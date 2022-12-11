CHL Daily: Knights and Tigres continue to roll

CHL Three Stars

Brandon Lisowsky (TOR) scored a third of Saskatoon’s goals in a 9-0 victory over Prince Alber to claim the night’s first star. Lisowsky’s first hat-trick of the season, and the third in his WHL career, was the catalyst as the Blades won their sixth straight. Lisowsky has 14 goals and 29 points this season.

David Goyette’s (SEA) second goal of the evening was the overtime winner as he earned the second star after a 5-4 win over Barrie. Goyette also added an assist in the victory to take his season total to 38 points.

Nolan Burke (NSH) claimed the third star after a three-point (2G, 1A) performance in a 6-3 Sting win over Flint. Sarnia sits five games over .500 but sit fourth in a tight West Division. Burke’s 18 goals are tied for the sixth most in the OHL.

Nightly notes:

OHL

Logan Morrison (15 games) and Avery Hayes (14 games) each extended their point streaks as Hamilton beat Windsor 5-3. Morrison scored twice while Hayes had a goal and an assist, as did d-man Jorian Donovan (OTT), in the victory.

London extended its lead atop the Midwest Division courtesy of a 5-2 win over Peterborough. Landon Sim (STL) scored twice for the Knights, who have won 14 of their last 16.

Quentin Musty’s point streak hit 14 games as he had three points (1G, 2A) in the Wolves’ victory over Flint. The 2023 NHL Draft prospect has 29 points (six goals) over that span. Nate Krawchuk also collected his first career OHL win in the Sudbury goal.

Kingston scored four third period goals to take down Erie 4-2 as Francesco Arcuri (DAL) had 1-1.

Niagara snapped a five-game losing streak as they edged past Mississauga 2-1. Daniel Michaud’s eighth goal of the season stood as the game-winner.

Jake Murray buried the overtime winner as Guelph beat Owen Sound 3-2 to win their second straight.

The Voit-Sikic-Burke connection was clicking for @StingHockey on Saturday 🐝@PredsNHL prospect Nolan Burke with goals 17 and 18 on the season as Sarnia settled the score with Flint 🎥 pic.twitter.com/5UXKjSoPiZ — OntarioHockeyLeague (@OHLHockey) December 11, 2022

QMJHL

Quebec suffered its second straight loss as they fell 3-2 to Shawinigan, who erased a two-goal deficit courtesy of captain William Veillette, who had three points (2G, 1A).

Tommy Cormier’s 20 th goal of the season was the game-winner for Victoriaville as they defeated Rouyn-Noranda 3-2. Pier-Olivier Roy also chipped in with two assists for the Tigres, who are 9-0-2 over their past 11 games.

goal of the season was the game-winner for Victoriaville as they defeated Rouyn-Noranda 3-2. Pier-Olivier Roy also chipped in with two assists for the Tigres, who are 9-0-2 over their past 11 games. Halifax saw a 3-0 lead disappear against Gatineau but managed to collect the two points in a shootout courtesy of Josh Lawrence’s goal. The Moosheads continue to sit comfortably in second place in the Eastern Conference.

Rimouski’s third straight win got them back to .500 as Alexander Gaudio and Luke Verreault each had one goal and one assist in a 4-1 win over Val d’Or.

Marc-Andre Gaudet had the overtime winner for Chicoutimi as they nudged Drummondville 2-1 to remain in third place in the Eastern Conference.

Justin Gill scored twice for Sherbrooke but they were beaten 3-2 by Baie-Comeau and Xavier Fortin, who had his second straight multi-point game.

Alexis Gendron and Xavier Sarrasin each had two goals as the Armada beat Cape Breton 5-3.

La déviation de Cormier ne laisse aucune chance au gardien adverse! #GoTigresGo pic.twitter.com/fuEwAkp3K2 — Tigres de Victoriaville (@TigresVicto) December 10, 2022

That's how you bring 8,274 fans to their feet. Josh Lawrence – shootout winner #GoMooseGo pic.twitter.com/I9R9TacbEI — Halifax Mooseheads (@HFXMooseheads) December 11, 2022

WHL

Marcus Nguyen had the shootout decider for Portland as they beat Seattle 4-3 in a battle between the Western Conference’s top two teams. Dante Giannuzzi made 34 saves over 65 minutes before he stopped all three T-Birds shootout attempts.

Egor Sidorov and Lukas Hansen each scored twice in Saskatoon’s big victory over Prine Albert.

Craig Armstrong and Jayden Grubbe each had one goal and one assist as Red Deer beat Edmonton 5-2 to claim a third straight win.

Matthew Seminoff (DAL) had three points (1G, 2A) and Kyle Masters (MIN) had a goal and an assist as Kamloops beat Victoria 6-1.

Regina collected its fourth straight win as they took down Calgary 5-2. Tanner Howe continues to shine for the Pats as his point streak hit eight games.

Medicine Hat doubled up Moose Jaw 6-3 as Brendan Lee found the back of the net twice for the Tigers.

Brett Hyland’s 13 th of the season stood as the game-winner for Brandon as they beat Spokane 2-1 to move to 4-0-1 over their last five. Nate Danielson scored the Wheat Kings’ other goal as his point streak hit 13 games.

of the season stood as the game-winner for Brandon as they beat Spokane 2-1 to move to 4-0-1 over their last five. Nate Danielson scored the Wheat Kings’ other goal as his point streak hit 13 games. Brenden Pentecost buried the shorthanded overtime winner for Vancouver as they beat Kelowna 3-2 to maintain seventh place in the Western Conference.

Lukas Dragicevic’s point streak reached 21 games as he collected an assist in Tri-City’s 4-3 win over Prince George.

Noah Chadwick and Tyson Zimmer both scored for Lethbridge in the shootout as they beat Swift Current 4-3. In regulation, Tyson Laventure had three points (2G, 1A) for the Hurricanes, who sit in fifth place in the Eastern Conference.

Brandon Lisowsky with a third of @BladesHockey’s goals tonight! 🎩🎩🎩 pic.twitter.com/APTyNqGjDO — Canadian Hockey League (@CHLHockey) December 11, 2022

Teddy Bear goal AND the shootout winner? Not too shabby, @marcussnguyenn! pic.twitter.com/qPYDF7fC8i — Portland Winterhawks (@pdxwinterhawks) December 11, 2022

Watch live on CHL TV

Available to fans from coast to coast, CHL TV is accessible on the CHL mobile app, in addition to Apple TV, Roku, and Amazon Fire, and online at watch.chl.ca. Each year, CHL TV offers access to more than 2,000 regular-season games covering the CHL’s three Member Leagues and 60 markets across Canada and the United States. Fans can download the free CHL app via the App Store and Google Play.