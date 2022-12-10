CHL Daily: 2023 NHL Draft prospect Benson turning heads in Winnipeg

CHL Three Stars

2023 NHL Draft prospect Zach Benson is the night’s first star after notching four points including his first career hat-trick in a 6-3 doubling up of Spokane. With the victory, Winnipeg improves to 24-4-0-0.

Second-star honours go to Columbus Blue Jackets draftee Martin Rysavy of the Moose Jaw Warriors. Facing Calgary, the Czech-born left-wing dazzled with five points counting two goals and three assists in an eventual 9-2 final.

Detroit Red Wings prospect Amadeus Lombardi of the Flint Firebirds is Friday’s third star after scoring his first-ever hat-trick in a 6-5 road win in Sarnia. Lombardi completed the hat-trick in style, cashing in on the man advantage with just over 10 minutes remaining in the third period.

Nightly notes

OHL

Windsor won its fifth straight as they rebounded from a 2-0 deficit to win 4-2 over Erie. Matthew Maggio (NYI) had one goal and two assists in the victory to take his season tally to 36 points, good for tied fifth in the OHL.

George Diaco had the shootout winner for London in a 1-0 victory over Ottawa. The Knights’ Brett Brochu had 31 saves to earn the win while the 67’s Max Donoso made 25 saves to collect his second career shutout.

Josh Bloom (BUF) scored twice for North Bay as they took down Mississagua 5-2 in a battle between the Central Division’s top two teams. Matvey Petrov (EDM) also contributed three assists for the Battalion who are 4-0-1 over their last five.

Saginaw scored four times in the third to stun Sudbury 4-2. Tristan Lennox (NYI) made 29 saves for the Spirit who continue to lead the West Division.

Filip Mesar (MTL) recorded his fourth straight two-point game as Kitchener defeated Niagara 5-1. Mesar scored twice while Francesco Pinelli (LA) added three points (1G, 2A). The victory was the fourth straight for the Rangers and got them back to .500 for the first time this season.

Jett Luchanko had the game-winner for Guelph at 18:31 of the third as they edged past Owen Sound 4-3. Michael Buchinger (STL) added 1-1 from the Storm blue line.

Stuart Rolofs and Bennett Sennecke each scored twice as Oshawa beat Sault Ste. Marie 7-2 to collect their fourth straight win.

QMJHL

Val d’Or handed Quebec just their fourth regulation loss of the season as they won 4-1 on the road. Justin Robidas (CAR) had 1-1 while Alexandre Doucet moved to 49 points on the season courtesy of his 26 th goal.

goal. Maxim Barbashev (NYR) set a new career high in both assists and points in a game with four as he led Moncton to an 8-5 road win over Saint John. Charles Beaudoin added a goal and three helpers in the win while Preston Lounsbury and Etienne Morin each scored twice and had an assist for the Wildcats who moved into third place in the Eastern Conference.

Jacob Melanson (SEA) scored twice for Acadie-Bathurst while Ben Allison had three points (1G, 2A) in a 5-2 victory over Charlottetown.

Barbashev finds the trailing Beaudoin for his 4th assist tonight — and we get some breathing room. https://t.co/h7BCb9tA70 pic.twitter.com/nn8I2bJfFE — Moncton Wildcats (@monctonwildcats) December 10, 2022

WHL

The Seattle Thunderbirds edged Everett 3-2 to push their win streak to four straight. Leading the way to victory for Seattle was 2005-born netminder Scott Ratzlaff who turned aside 35 shots for the second-straight game.

Returning to the win column, the 2023 Memorial Cup presented by Kia host Kamloops Blazers downed rival Vancouver 2-1 as Dallas Stars draftee Matthew Seminoff netted the eventual game winner half way through the final frame.

The Victoria Royals notched their fifth win of the season on the backs of a three-game opening frame en route to a 3-2 win in Kelowna. Overage right-wing Jake Poole led the charge with a multi-point performance.

Lethbridge Hurricanes rookie goaltender Harrison Meneghin shined with a season-high 38-save performance to guide his club to a 5-3 victory over Medicine Hat.

With superstar Connor Bedard away at Hockey Canada camp, the Regina Pats scored their third-straight victory, coming away with a 3-2 win in Prince Albert. Overage left-wing Riley Ginnell twice lit the lamp including the eventual game winner.

The Red Deer Rebels doubled up on rival Edmonton 4-2, drawing scoring support for four different skaters while between the pipes first-year netminder Rhett Stoesser turned aside 19 shots to record his eighth win of the season.

Veteran centre Tyson Greenway played the overtime hero, netting his 15th goal of the season as the Tri-City Americans completed a 4-3 comeback versus Prince George.

