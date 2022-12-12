CHL Daily: ICE become first CHL team to 25 wins

CHL Three Stars

Ben Allison earned the first star after he recorded his first career QMJHL four-goal game as Acadie-Bathurst beat Saint John 7-4. It also took Allison to 22 goals on the season to establish a new career high in that category.

Zac Funk was named second star as he was involved in all five Calgary goals in a 5-2 win over Brandon. Funk had two goals and three assists with his five total points a new career best.

Kingston’s Christopher Thibodeau’s first OHL hat-trick earned him the third star as the Fronts took down Hamilton 5-1. Thibodeau’s seven goals this season are tied for the third most among Frontenac skaters.

OHL

Brady Stonehouse scored twice for Ottawa as they took down Guelph 5-3. The 67’s 22 wins this year continue to lead the OHL.

North Bay pushed its streak to 5-0-1 as they doubled up Saginaw 4-2 as Justin Ertel (DAL), Kyle Jackson (SEA), Anthony Romani and Dalyn Wakely all scored.

Servac Petrovsky (MIN) recorded his third hat-trick of the season but Owen Sound were beaten 4-3 by the Greyhounds. Mark Duarte and Matthew Virgilio each had two assists for the SOO.

Jax Dubois, Nick Lardis, Tucker Robertson (SEA) and Chase Stillman (NJ) all scored for Peterborough in a 4-1 win over Sarnia.

Ryan Gagnier had the shootout winner and had three points (1G, 2A) in regulation as Oshawa won its fifth straight 4-3 over Barrie.

QMJHL

Samuel Savoie (CHI) had four points (2G, 2A) while Tristan Luneau (ANA) tallied one goal and three assists as Gatineau beat Charlottetown 7-3. Cole Cormier also added three points (1G, 2A) as the Olympiques pushed its streak to 3-0-3.

While Allison stole the headlines for the Titan, Jacob Melanson (SEA) had one goal and two assists while Ty Higgins added three helpers.

Ivan Ivan and William Shields each had a goal and an assist as Cape Breton beat Moncton 5-3 to record its 10 th win of the season.

win of the season. Rimouski doubled up Val d’Or 6-3 courtesy of three-point performances from William Dumoulin and Xavier Filion. The Oceanic have won four straight to move into fourth place in the Eastern Conference.

Tristan Allard and Anthony Turcotte each scored twice as the Huskies beat Shawinigan 5-3.

Jacob Newcombe scored twice for Chicoutimi as they beat Sherbrooke 7-1. Thomas Begin also added three points (1G, 2A) in the victory.

Andrew Belchamber had the game-winner at 15:47 of the third for Baie-Comeau as they snuck past Drummondville 2-1 to win their third in a row.

WHL

Six different goalscorers powered Winnipeg to a 6-1 win over Regina as they won their CHL best 25 th game of the season.

game of the season. Portland captain Gabe Klassen had a goal and an assist as the Winterhawks beat Everett 4-2 to remain atop the Western Conference standings.

Jared Davidson (MTL) had three points (2G, 1A) as Seattle took down Vancouver 5-2. Jeremy Hanzel added three assists for the T-Birds who own the West’s best winning percentage.

