14 CHL players selected to Czechia’s World Juniors selection camp

Fourteen CHL players have been selected to Czechia’s World Juniors selection camp.

Of the 14 chosen, Adam Mechura, Martin Rysavy, Matyas Sapovaliv, David Spacek, Tomas Suchanek, Stanislav Svozil and Gabriel Szturc all suited up in August as Czechia lost to Sweden in the bronze medal game.

Jakub Brabenec, who signed an entry-level contract with the Vegas Golden Knights over the weekend, is one of seven new CHL faces named to selection camp alongside Ottawa Senators prospect Tomas Hamara.

Czechia have been drawn into Group A at the 2023 tournament alongside Austria, Canada, Germany and Sweden. Their performance last year was their best effort since 2018 when they also finished fourth. Czechia haven’t medalled since they claimed bronze in 2005.

The 2023 World Juniors will take place Dec. 26 – Jan. 5 in Halifax and Moncton.

14 players named to Czechia’s World Juniors selection camp:

Goaltenders:

Oliver Satny (Charlottetown/QMJHL)

Tomas Suchanek (Tri-City/WHL)

Defencemen:

Marek Alscher (Portland/WHL)

Tomas Hamara (Kitchener/OHL)

David Moravec (Halifax/QMJHL)

David Spacek (Sherbrooke/QMJHL)

Stanislav Svozil (Regina/WHL)

Forwards:

Ondrej Becher (Prince George/WHL)

Jakub Brabenec (Charlottetown/QMJHL)

Adam Mechura (Tri-City/WHL)

Marcel Marcel (Gatineau/QMJHL)

Martin Rysavy (Moose Jaw/WHL)

Matyas Sapovaliv (Saginaw/OHL)

Gabriel Szturc (Kelowna/WHL)