Eighteen CHL players have been named to Canada’s 2023 World Juniors roster.

Of those selected, Connor Bedard, Ethan Del Mastro, Nathan Gaucher, Zack Ostapchuk, Brennan Othmann, Joshua Roy, Logan Stankoven and Olen Zellweger all return after they were members of Canada’s gold-medal team in 2022.

“We are excited to unveil the 22 players who have earned the opportunity to represent Canada at the World Juniors, as we believe we have assembled a deep and talented roster that will give us the best opportunity to defend gold on home ice,” said Alan Millar, Hockey Canada’s director of player personnel. “While there were many difficult decisions to make at selection camp, we want to congratulate our players and their families, and we look forward to them wearing the Maple Leaf with pride in Halifax and Moncton.”

Benjamin Gaudreau and Thomas Milic are the only two goaltenders named to the roster while Nolan Allan, Tyson Hinds, Kevin Korchinki and Jack Matier round out the defence alongside Del Mastro and Zellweger.

Up front, Caeden Bankier, Colton Dach, Zach Dean and Reid Schaefer will play in their first World Juniors.

Furthermore, three recent CHL graduates have also been selected in Brandt Clarke (LA), Dylan Guenther (ARI) and Shane Wright (SEA). All three players have played NHL games this season after they concluded their CHL careers a year ago.

Of the 18 CHL players chosen, Bedard and Milic are the only two undrafted players and both are eligible for the 2023 NHL Draft. Ten of the 18 currently play in the WHL, while there are four representatives each from the OHL and QMJHL.

Canada is led by Everett Silvertips head coach and general manager Dennis Williams and will faceoff against Austria, Czechia, Germany and Sweden in the round-robin.

The 2023 World Juniors will take place Dec. 26 – Jan. 5 in Halifax and Moncton.

18 CHL players named to Canada’s 2023 World Juniors roster:

Goaltenders:

Benjamin Gaudreau (Sarnia/OHL)

Thomas Milic (Seattle/WHL)

Defencemen:

Nolan Allan (Seattle/WHL)

Ethan Del Mastro (Mississauga/OHL)

Tyson Hinds (Sherbrooke/QMJHL)

Kevin Korchinkski (Seattle/WHL)

Jack Matier (Ottawa/OHL)

Olen Zellweger (Everett/WHL)

Forwards:

Caeden Bankier (Kamloops/WHL)

Connor Bedard (Regina/WHL)

Colton Dach (Kelowna/WHL)

Zach Dean (Gatineau/QMJHL)

Nathan Gaucher (Quebec/QMJHL)

Zach Ostapchuk (Vancouver/WHL)

Brennan Othmann (Peterborough/OHL)

Joshua Roy (Sherbrooke/QMJHL)

Reid Schaefer (Seattle/WHL)

Logan Stankoven (Kamloops/WHL)