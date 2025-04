170 CHL players listed in NHL Central Scouting’s Final Rankings ahead of 2025 NHL Draft

The 170 CHL players ranked are the most listed in a Final Rankings by NHL Central Scouting in more than 17 years; among the top-20 North American skaters, there are 17 players from the CHL, while 12 North American goalies ranked in the top 15 hail from the WHL, OHL & QMJHL

The Canadian Hockey League (CHL) announced today that a total of 170 CHL players have been listed in the NHL Central Scouting’s Final Rankings ahead of the 2025 NHL Draft (see the full list below), which is scheduled to take place on June 27 and 28 in Los Angeles at L.A. Live’s Peacock Theater.

Along with being the most of any development hockey league in the world, the 170 CHL players ranked Tuesday represented the largest number of CHL players listed in a Final Rankings by NHL Central Scouting in more than 17 years.

Of the CHL players ranked, the Western Hockey League (WHL) had the most with 67 players, including 58 skaters and nine goaltenders. They were followed by a total of 64 players from the Ontario Hockey League (WHL), who counted 57 skaters and seven netminders from North America, along with two skaters among the listed international players by NHL Central Scouting. Meanwhile, the Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL) rounded out the CHL contingent with 39 players ranked, including 33 skaters and six goalies.

In total, the rankings identify 225 North American skaters, including 148 that currently compete in the CHL, representing roughly two-thirds of the skaters listed. Similarly, NHL Central Scouting ranked 22 North American goaltenders highlighted by 32 from the CHL.

For the first time since 2014, the top two North American skaters hail from the OHL, led by Erie Otters defenceman Matthew Schaefer (7G-15A in 17 GP), who was the top-ranked skater mid-season and will now head into the 2025 NHL Draft as the No. 1 North American skater. Having been absent from the Otters’ lineup due to an injury suffered at the 2025 World Juniors, Schaefer averaged a 1.29 point-per-game rate over 17 games in 2024-25, which is the fourth-highest average among CHL defencemen (min. 5 GP) and the best mark among draft-eligible blueliners from the CHL. Additionally, back in December, Schaefer became the third-youngest defenceman to play for Team Canada at a World Juniors. Looking ahead to the 2025 NHL Draft, Schaefer could become just the second Erie player to be selected with the first overall pick after Connor McDavid (2015) a decade earlier.

The other six defencemen from the CHL joining Schaefer in the top 30 include Radim Mrtka of the Seattle Thunderbirds (5th), Kashawn Aitcheson of the Barrie Colts (9th) Jackson Smith of the Tri-City Americans (13th), Henry Brzustewicz of the London Knights (19th), Cameron Reid of the Kitchener Rangers (23rd), and Blake Fiddler of the Edmonton Oil Kings (26th). Sitting at No.5 and identified as the second-highest ranked defenceman after Schaefer, Mrtka (3G-32A in 43 GP) is the WHL’s top skater. The 17-year-old Czech defenceman finished third in points per game (0.81) among rookie defensemen in the WHL this season.

Sitting second, Michael Misa (62G-72A in 65 GP) of the Saginaw Spirit was the highest-ranked forward on NHL Central Scouting’s list. With 134 points in 65 games, Misa became the first player in Saginaw Spirit (OHL) franchise history to ever lead the Canadian Hockey League (CHL) in scoring. Including Misa, there are 14 from the CHL ranked in the top 25. The other 13 forwards from the CHL ranked within the top-25 skaters from North America were Jake O’Brien of the Brantford Bulldogs (4th), Porter Martone of the Brampton Steelheads (6th), Caleb Desnoyers of the Moncton Wildcats (7th), Roger McQueen of the Brandon Wheat Kings (8th), Carter Bear of the Everett Silvertips (10th), Brady Martin of the Soo Greyhounds (11th), Lynden Lakovic of the Moose Jaw Warriors (14th), Jack Nesbitt of the Windsor Spitfires (15th), Justin Carbonneau of the Blainville-Boisbriand Armada (16th), Malcolm Spence of the Erie Otters (17th), Braeden Cootes of the Seattle Thunderbirds (20th), Ben Kindel of the Calgary Hitmen (21st), and Cole Reshny of the Victoria Royals (25th).

Holding the second-best scoring average this season in the QMJHL (at 1.50 points per game in 2024-25), Desnoyers (35G-49A in 56 GP) remained at No. 7 and is the QMJHL’s highest-ranked skater by NHL Central Scouting in five years.

Additionally, of the 22 North American goalies from the CHL ranked by NHL Central Scouting, Prince George Cougars netminder Joshua Ravensbergen (33-13-3-1 record, 3.00 GAA & .901 SV% in 51 GP) was at the top of their list. Ravensbergen finished tied for second in the WHL with 33 wins after posting a 33-13-3-1 record in 2024-25. In 2023-24, he tied the WHL record for most shutouts by a rookie after posting six.

After Ravensbergen, among the top five were Lucas Beckman of the Baie-Comeau Drakkar (2nd), Jack Ivankovic of the Brampton Steelheads (4th), and Louis-Antoine Denault of the Québec Remparts (5th). Beckman (31-18-2-0 record, 2.65 GAA, .914 SV%, & 4 SO in 52 GP) was the highest QMJHL goalie on the list after he led the QMJHL in wins (31) and ranked among that league’s top-five netminders for goals-against average (2.65), save percentage (.914), and shutouts (4). Meanwhile, Ivankovic (25-12-5-0 record, 3.05 GAA, .903 SV%, & 2 SO in 43 GP) led all draft-eligible goalies from the OHL in fourth after going 25-12-5-0 with a 3.05 goals-against average and .903 save-percentage in 43 games this season.

55 of the CHL’s 60 clubs are represented on the list. The Saginaw Spirit (OHL) led all CHL teams with seven players included in the rankings, while the Guelph Storm (OHL) trailed close behind with six players, followed by the Blainville-Boisbriand Armada (QMJHL) and the Edmonton Oil Kings (WHL), who both had five players ranked.

The CHL and its Member Leagues (WHL, OHL, and QMJHL) are the top suppliers of talent to the NHL. Last year, 149 CHL players appeared in NHL Central Scouting’s Final Rankings before 88 CHL players were selected (accounting for nearly 40% of all draft picks) at the 2024 NHL Draft in Vegas. The latter included 14 first-round selections from the CHL, the most of any development hockey league in the world. Dating back to 1969, the CHL has seen 10 or more of its players taken in the first round of the NHL Draft – a streak now running at 56 consecutive drafts.

At the beginning of the 2024-25 season, a total of 390 CHL graduates from its Member Leagues (WHL, OHL & QMJHL) were among those named to the NHL’s Opening Night rosters, representing just close to 50% of the players on the NHL’s 32 teams.

CHL North American Skaters – NHL Central Scouting Final Rankings (April 2025)

Rank Last Name First Name DOB Team League 1 SCHAEFER MATTHEW 5-Sep-07 ERIE OHL 2 MISA MICHAEL 16-Feb-07 SAGINAW OHL 4 O’BRIEN JAKE 16-Jun-07 BRANTFORD OHL 5 MRTKA RADIM 9-Jun-07 SEATTLE WHL 6 MARTONE PORTER 26-Oct-06 BRAMPTON OHL 7 DESNOYERS CALEB 11-Apr-07 MONCTON QMJHL 8 MCQUEEN ROGER 2-Oct-06 BRANDON WHL 9 AITCHESON KASHAWN 21-Sep-06 BARRIE OHL 10 BEAR CARTER 4-Nov-06 EVERETT WHL 11 MARTIN BRADY 16-Mar-07 SAULT STE. MARIE OHL 13 SMITH JACKSON 13-May-07 TRI-CITY WHL 14 LAKOVIC LYNDEN 12-Dec-06 MOOSE JAW WHL 15 NESBITT JACK 12-Jan-07 WINDSOR OHL 16 CARBONNEAU JUSTIN 25-Nov-06 BLAINVILLE-BOISBRIAND QMJHL 17 SPENCE MALCOLM 22-Sep-06 ERIE OHL 19 BRZUSTEWICZ HENRY 9-Feb-07 LONDON OHL 20 COOTES BRAEDEN 9-Feb-07 SEATTLE WHL 21 KINDEL BENJAMIN 19-Apr-07 CALGARY WHL 23 REID CAMERON 8-Apr-07 KITCHENER OHL 25 RESCHNY COLE 6-Apr-07 VICTORIA WHL 26 FIDDLER BLAKE 9-Jul-07 EDMONTON WHL 31 ZONNON BILL 3-Oct-06 ROUYN-NORANDA QMJHL 34 WANG SIMON (HAOXI) 27-Jul-07 OSHAWA OHL 37 GARD MATTHEW 7-Apr-07 RED DEER WHL 38 PAUPANEKIS HAYDEN 4-Feb-07 KELOWNA WHL 39 KETTLES PEYTON 1-Sep-07 SWIFT CURRENT WHL 40 PSENICKA MAX 18-Jan-07 PORTLAND WHL 43 SCHMIDT CAMERON 19-Jan-07 VANCOUVER WHL 44 BEHM NATHAN 18-Apr-07 KAMLOOPS WHL 47 EPPERSON KRISTIAN 16-May-06 SAGINAW OHL 48 ROMANO LUCA 25-Jun-07 KITCHENER OHL 49 CZATA ETHAN 29-May-07 NIAGARA OHL 50 GORZYNSKI BRANDON 12-Mar-07 CALGARY WHL 51 LEWANDOWSKI DAVID 20-Feb-07 SASKATOON WHL 52 HOPKINS TYLER 23-Jan-07 KINGSTON OHL 54 MARTIN OWEN 11-May-07 SPOKANE WHL 56 NOBERT MATEO 12-Aug-07 BLAINVILLE-BOISBRIAND QMJHL 57 LAFRENIERE TOMMY 16-Jan-07 KAMLOOPS WHL 60 MILLER RYAN 3-May-07 PORTLAND WHL 62 BEDKOWSKI DAVID 7-Dec-06 OWEN SOUND OHL 63 REYNOLDS WILL 11-Aug-07 ACADIE-BATHURST QMJHL 66 QUINN NATHAN 29-Aug-07 QUEBEC QMJHL 69 SAWCHYN LUKAS 27-Feb-07 EDMONTON WHL 70 GRIFFIN OWEN 8-Apr-07 OSHAWA OHL 71 DERVIN KIEREN 31-Mar-07 KINGSTON OHL 72 VLOOSWYK LUKE 9-Jan-07 RED DEER WHL 73 HANDEL CARLOS 31-Mar-07 HALIFAX QMJHL 75 BEAUCHESNE QUINN 1-Mar-07 GUELPH OHL 76 SHARPE WILL 7-Mar-07 KELOWNA WHL 77 HUANG ALEX 30-Jul-07 CHICOUTIMI QMJHL 79 GUITE EMILE 31-May-07 CHICOUTIMI QMJHL 84 LOMBARDI JIMMY 16-Feb-07 FLINT OHL 85 LABERGE NOAH 9-Oct-06 ACADIE-BATHURST QMJHL 87 PASSMORE EVAN 5-Dec-06 BARRIE OHL 88 KLIPPENSTEIN CARTER 25-Nov-06 BRANDON WHL 89 FOSTER AIDEN 5-Feb-07 PRINCE GEORGE WHL 90 KILFOIL LIAM 21-Mar-07 HALIFAX QMJHL 91 VEILLEUX PHILIPPE 26-Mar-07 VAL-D’OR QMJHL 93 MISTELBACHER LUKE 2-Nov-05 SWIFT CURRENT WHL 95 STRAKA ANDREAS 4-Jul-07 QUEBEC QMJHL 97 MURPHY WILL 24-Aug-07 CAPE BRETON QMJHL 98 GELINAS REMI 25-May-05 ROUYN-NORANDA QMJHL 99 GERWING DAWSON 12-Jul-06 KELOWNA WHL 100 PICKFORD BRYCE 2-Apr-06 MEDICINE HAT WHL 102 CONRAD OWEN 10-Mar-07 CHARLOTTETOWN QMJHL 103 MORIN ZACHARY 25-Jan-07 SAINT JOHN QMJHL 104 MOSES SHAMAR 6-May-07 NORTH BAY OHL 105 LABRE MADDOX 15-Jun-07 VICTORIAVILLE QMJHL 106 CHARRON JORDAN 21-Jun-07 SAULT STE. MARIE OHL 107 HARMER CARSON 13-Jan-07 SAGINAW OHL 108 CLOUTIER JACOB 22-Mar-07 SAGINAW OHL 111 MCGREGOR JOSH 9-Jun-07 SWIFT CURRENT WHL 112 LANE AIDAN 4-Feb-07 KINGSTON OHL 113 HAMILTON REESE 26-Mar-07 REGINA WHL 115 SUMPF JULIUS 11-Jan-05 MONCTON QMJHL 116 MCCANN KADON 25-Mar-07 MEDICINE HAT WHL 119 HAYES TRAVIS 3-Sep-07 SAULT STE. MARIE OHL 120 SINIVUORI LAURI 28-Apr-06 OSHAWA OHL 121 VIRK SAVIN 6-Jun-07 TRI-CITY WHL 122 DESJARDINS VINCENT 8-Sep-06 BLAINVILLE-BOISBRIAND QMJHL 123 AMIDOVSKI LIRIM 22-Dec-06 NORTH BAY OHL 125 FUDER JAXON 2-Apr-06 RED DEER WHL 126 BUSCH SHEA 12-Jun-07 EVERETT WHL 127 ALLISON DREW 4-Jul-07 BAIE-COMEAU QMJHL 128 HOULE FLORENT 4-Aug-07 SHERBROOKE QMJHL 130 MATHIEU ALEXIS 25-May-07 BAIE-COMEAU QMJHL 131 TAYLOR CADEN 31-Mar-07 PETERBOROUGH OHL 133 LESLIE MAZDEN 15-Apr-05 VANCOUVER WHL 134 MACKENZIE ETHAN 2-Sep-06 EDMONTON WHL 136 DACH KALE 15-Feb-07 CALGARY WHL 137 CAMERON CARSON 27-Jun-07 PETERBOROUGH OHL 138 SCHOETTLER OWEN 23-Jan-07 SPOKANE WHL 139 BRAUTI JACK 24-May-06 NIAGARA OHL 140 KAISER RIO 7-Oct-06 PETERBOROUGH OHL 141 BUTTAZZONI DIEGO 13-Jan-06 PORTLAND WHL 142 KATZIN LEV 13-May-07 GUELPH OHL 147 BONDAR EDUARD 31-Jan-07 VAL-D’OR QMJHL 148 CARRIER SHAWN 14-Mar-07 HALIFAX QMJHL 151 KARMIRIS LUCAS 27-Sep-06 BRAMPTON OHL 153 JENKEN NOAH 8-Mar-07 GUELPH OHL 154 SKVORTSOV DANIIL 13-Jan-07 GUELPH OHL 155 GOSSELIN ALONSO 13-Aug-07 CHICOUTIMI QMJHL 156 WOO JONAS 19-Nov-06 MEDICINE HAT WHL 157 READ NOAH 6-Jan-07 LONDON OHL 158 TURNER OLIVER 18-Mar-07 ERIE OHL 159 LAM TANNER 14-Jul-07 KITCHENER OHL 160 CHIAROT GABRIEL 17-Sep-06 BRAMPTON OHL 161 ANDERSEN POUL 1-Jun-07 EDMONTON WHL 162 ZIPRICK AIDEN 8-Dec-05 MOOSE JAW WHL 163 THURSTON DEREK 4-Jun-06 RED DEER WHL 165 SEYMOUR JABEZ 27-Jul-07 CHARLOTTETOWN QMJHL 166 LAJOIE JETT 5-Feb-07 PRINCE GEORGE WHL 167 BAUMULLER JOBY 20-Jul-07 BRANDON WHL 168 AVERY JOSHUA 30-Jan-07 BRANTFORD OHL 170 BARCH HAYDEN 14-Apr-07 SAGINAW OHL 171 BEAMISH LIAM 4-Jan-07 SARNIA OHL 172 CHANDLER COLE 1-May-07 SHAWINIGAN QMJHL 173 CRAWFORD JAKE 5-May-07 OWEN SOUND OHL 178 EKBERG FILIP 14-Apr-07 OTTAWA OHL 179 PEKAR MATEJ 8-Sep-07 SEATTLE WHL 180 SNELGROVE PARKER 20-Jan-07 GUELPH OHL 181 KOCH CASSIUS 31-Mar-07 TRI-CITY WHL 184 LAMPRON OLIVIER 21-Mar-07 SHERBROOKE QMJHL 186 GROULX OLIVIER 25-Jul-07 SAINT JOHN QMJHL 187 HARSANYI HAYDEN 10-Jan-07 SASKATOON WHL 190 BRIDGEMAN KOLTEN 28-Oct-06 REGINA WHL 191 BURZYNSKI GRAYSON 4-Jun-05 SWIFT CURRENT WHL 193 VAN GORP EVAN 18-May-06 LONDON OHL 194 DUNPHY BRENDAN 2-Feb-06 WENATCHEE WHL 196 KINGWELL SHAAN 7-Feb-07 OTTAWA OHL 198 GLAVIN JOSHUA 24-Sep-06 SAGINAW OHL 199 CARBONNEAU ALEXANDRE 14-Apr-06 BLAINVILLE-BOISBRIAND QMJHL 200 YOUNG AIDEN 18-Apr-07 PETERBOROUGH OHL 201 GARLAND GAVIN 8-Feb-06 TRI-CITY WHL 202 VELLIARIS XANDER 23-Apr-07 SAGINAW OHL 203 ADAIR CARSEN 14-Feb-07 LETHBRIDGE WHL 210 CLOUTIER RAFAEL 22-Aug-07 BLAINVILLE-BOISBRIAND QMJHL 211 KAPAGERIDIS JONATHAN 8-May-07 NORTH BAY OHL 212 LEBEL XAVIER 25-Mar-07 QUEBEC QMJHL 213 SCHMIDT CONNOR 20-Mar-07 MOOSE JAW WHL 214 KARIMOV RUSLAN 27-Apr-07 SARNIA OHL 215 SPADA GRANT 24-Jun-07 GUELPH OHL 216 MAYES SAWYER 8-Jan-07 SEATTLE WHL 217 SARKENOV ASSANALI 22-Jul-06 SPOKANE WHL 219 DIRRACOLO MAXIM 29-Jun-06 KITCHENER OHL 220 MATTHEWS CALEB 4-Jun-07 VICTORIA WHL 223 HOUBEN ZACHARY 1-Feb-07 OTTAWA OHL LV OBOBAIFO AARON 13-Feb-07 VANCOUVER WHL

CHL North American Goalies – NHL Central Scouting Final Rankings (April 2025)