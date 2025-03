#CHLStats: 2025 NHL Draft prospect Michael Misa becomes first Saginaw Spirit player to ever win CHL scoring race

Having wrapped up his 2024-25 campaign with a staggering 62 goals and 72 assists for 134 points in 65 games, 2025 NHL Draft prospect Michael Misa is the first player in Saginaw Spirit (OHL) franchise history to ever lead the Canadian Hockey League (CHL) in scoring.

The 18-year-old from Oakville, Ont., becomes just the seventh first-year draft-eligible to win the CHL Top Scorer award over the last 20 years, joining a group of alumni that includes Connor Bedard (Regina Pats / 2022-23), Marco Rossi (Ottawa 67’s / 2019-20), Dylan Strome (Erie Otters / 2014-15), Nicolas Petan (Portland Winterhawks / 2012-13), Patrick Kane (London Knights / 2006-07), and Sidney Crosby (Rimouski Océanic / 2004-05) to achieve the feat.

Ultimately, Misa’s 134 points rank fourth in the CHL among this group of first-year draft-eligible skaters since 2005 (see complete list below), trailing only the likes of Rimouski Océanic (QMJHL) graduate Sidney Crosby (168 points in 2004-05), London Knights (OHL) alumnus Patrick Kane (145 points in 2006-07), and former Regina Pats (WHL) star Connor Bedard (143 points in 2022-23).

Moreover, when you further unpack Misa’s offensive production from his 65 games in 2024-25, you only further appreciate just how special his latest OHL campaign truly was. Specifically, Misa’s 134 points are tied with Oshawa Generals (OHL) graduate John Tavares (2006-07) for the most by an OHL U18 skater since 2000, and rank tied for fifth among U18 players in the CHL over that stretch (see complete list below).

Over the last two decades, only seven CHL skaters have registered more points than Misa in a single season (see complete list below), as the 2024 Memorial Cup champion ranks in a tie for eighth with Tavares and Tri-City American (WHL) alumnus Brendan Shinnimin, who registered his 134 points during the 2011-12 campaign.

On top of his prowess in collecting points this season, Misa also potted 62 goals, which sits tied with Patrick Kane (London Knights / 2006-07) for the third-most by a first-year draft-eligible in the CHL since 2000 (see complete list below). The 62 goals fall only short of the marks established by Chicago Blackhawks forward Connor Bedard (71 goals in 2022-23) and Pittsburgh Penguins captain Sidney Crosby (66 goals in 2004-05) who both went on to be selected first overall by their current NHL clubs at the conclusion of their draft years – something Misa will hope to replicate at the 2025 Upper Deck NHL Draft in Los Angeles on June 27 and 28.

He is exceptional 🤩 2025 #NHLDraft prospect Michael Misa led the CHL with 134 points this season❗️ pic.twitter.com/YYTvZJf94t — Canadian Hockey League (@CHLHockey) March 24, 2025

Throughout the 2024-25 campaign, Misa was only held off the scoresheet on five occasions. He recorded a total of 46 multi-point outings, meaning he scored two points or more in over 70% of his appearances this past season. The 18-year-old also strung together an impressive 28-game point streak from December 29 to March 6, which was the third longest point streak in the CHL this season behind only London Knights forward Easton Cowan (29-game point streak from Oct. 9 – Feb. 4) and Medicine Hat Tigers forward Gavin McKenna (40-game point streak from Nov. 6 to present), who will carry forward his active 40-game point streak into the 2025 WHL Playoffs.

Drafted with the first overall pick of the 2022 OHL Priority Selection, Misa is one of nine players in CHL history to have been granted exceptional player status by Hockey Canada. Over his career, Misa has helped Canada win gold at the 2023 Hlinka Gretzky Cup and he also earned a silver medal at the 2022 World U17 Hockey Challenge playing for Canada Red.

Earlier this season, the 18-year-old was one of 13 CHL forwards to help Team CHL defeat the U.S. National Under-18 Team last November in the inaugural 2024 CHL USA Prospects Challenge presented by Kubota Canada. Identified by NHL Central Scouting as the third-ranked skater in North America ahead of the 2025 NHL Draft, Misa was one of 17 CHL players ranked by NHL Central Scouting among the top 20 North American skaters in their Midterm Rankings.

A little less than a year ago, Misa also played a part in helping the Saginaw Spirit capture their first-ever Memorial Cup in 2024, as they became just the third American franchise to win the CHL’s championship title.

FIRST-YEAR DRAFT-ELIGIBLES TO WIN CHL TOP SCORER AWARD SINCE 2005

2024-25 – Michael Misa – Saginaw Spirit / OHL – 134 points

2022-23 – Connor Bedard – Regina Pats / WHL – 143 points

2019-20 – Marco Rossi – Ottawa 67’s / OHL – 120 points

2014-15 – Dylan Strome – Erie Otters / OHL – 129 points (tied with Conor Garland)

2012-13 – Nic Petan – Portland Winterhawks / WHL – 120 points (tied with Brendan Leipsic)

2006-07 – Patrick Kane – London Knights / OHL – 145 points

2004-05 – Sidney Crosby – Rimouski Océanic / QMJHL – 168 points

MOST POINTS BY A FIRST-YEAR DRAFT ELIGIBLE IN THE CHL SINCE 2005

1. Sidney Crosby – Rimouski Océanic / QMJHL – 168 points (2004-05)

2. Patrick Kane – London Knights / OHL – 145 points (2006-07)

3. Connor Bedard – Regina Pats / WHL – 143 points (2022-23)

4. Michael Misa – Saginaw Spirit / OHL – 134 points (2024-25)

5. Dylan Strome – Erie Otters / OHL – 129 points (2014-15)

MOST POINTS IN A SINGLE SEASON ACROSS THE CHL SINCE 2005

1. Sidney Crosby – Rimouski Océanic / QMJHL – 168 points (2004-05)

2. Alexander Radulov – Québec Remparts / QMJHL – 152 points (2005-06)

T3. Patrick Kane – London Knights / OHL – 145 points (2006-07)

T3. Rob Schremp – London Knights / OHL – 145 points (2005-06)

5. Connor Bedard – Regina Pats / WHL – 143 points (2022-23)

6. Jordan Dumais – Halifax Mooseheads / QMJHL – 140 points (2022-23)

7. Stanislav Lascek – Chicoutimi Saguenéens / QMJHL – 135 points (2005-06)

T8. Michael Misa – Saginaw Spirit / OHL – 134 points (2024-25)

T8. John Tavares – Oshawa Generals / OHL – 134 points (2006-07)

T8. Brendan Shinnimin – Tri-City Americans / WHL – 134 points (2011-12)

MOST POINTS IN A SINGLE SEASON BY A U18 SKATER IN THE CHL SINCE 2000

1. Sidney Crosby – Rimouski Océanic / QMJHL – 168 points (2004-05)

2. Connor Bedard – Regina Pats / WHL – 143 points (2022-23)

3. Pierre-Marc Bouchard – Chicoutimi Saguenéens / QMJHL – 140 points (2004-05)

4. Sidney Crosby – Rimouski Océanic / QMJHL – 135 points (2003-04)

T5. Michael Misa – Saginaw Spirit / OHL – 134 points (2024-25)

T5. John Tavares – Oshawa Generals / OHL – 134 points (2006-07)

T7. Dylan Strome – Erie Otters / OHL – 129 points (2014-15)

T7. Gavin McKenna – Medicine Hat Tigers – 129 points (2024-25)

FIRST-YEAR DRAFT-ELIGIBLES IN THE CHL TO SCORE 60+ GOALS SINCE 2000

1. Connor Bedard – Regina Pats / WHL – 71 goals (2022-23)

2. Sidney Crosby – Rimouski Océanic / QMJHL – 66 goals (2004-05)

T3. Patrick Kane – London Knights / OHL – 62 goals (2006-07)

T3. Michael Misa – Saginaw Spirit / OHL – 62 goals (2024-25)