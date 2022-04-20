67’s’ Max Donoso Named OHL Goaltender of the Week

Toronto, Ont. – The Ontario Hockey League today announced that Max Donoso of the Ottawa 67’s is the OHL Goaltender of the Week, playing to a 1-0-0-1 record with a 0.48 goals-against average, .984 save percentage and one shutout.

Donoso stopped 62 of the 63 shots he faced as the 67’s completed their regular season in seventh place in the Eastern Conference. He recorded his first career OHL shutout on Friday as the 67’s blanked the visiting Kingston Frontenacs 5-0. Donoso made 26 saves and earned first star of the game recognition. He returned to the crease on Saturday in Kingston, stopping 36 of 37 to help Ottawa earn a point before falling by a score of 2-1 in a shootout while being named the game’s third star. This marks the second time Donoso has earned OHL Goaltender of the Week honours this season.

An 18-year-old from Windsor, Ont., Donoso played to a mark of 11-9-1-5 with a 2.82 goals-against average and .906 save percentage over 27 games in his first OHL season. A former fifth round (98th overall) pick by Ottawa in the 2019 OHL Priority Selection, Donoso is a graduate of the Windsor Jr. Spitfires U16 program and spent the 2019-20 season at Salisbury Prep School in Connecticut. He began the 2021-22 campaign with the Hawkesbury Hawks of the CCHL, going 11-2-0 with a 1.79 goals-against average and .935 save percentage over 15 games.

Also considered for the award this week, Matteo Drobac of the Hamilton Bulldogs went 2-0 with a 1.50 goals-against average and .958 save percentage in wins over Niagara and Erie. Guelph’s Owen Bennett also played to a 2-0 mark in wins over Erie and Windsor, recording a 1.50 goals-against average and .930 save percentage.

2021-22 OHL Goaltenders of the Week – Regular Season:

Apr. 11 – Apr. 17: Max Donoso (Ottawa 67’s)

Apr. 4 – Apr. 10: Michael Simpson (Peterborough Petes)

Mar. 28 – Apr. 3: Patrick Leaver (Oshawa Generals)

Mar. 21 – Mar. 27: Joey Costanzo (Niagara IceDogs)

Mar. 14 – Mar. 20: Marco Costantini (Hamilton Bulldogs)

Mar. 7 – Mar. 13: Nick Chenard (Owen Sound Attack)

Feb. 28 – Mar. 6: Marco Costantini (Hamilton Bulldogs)

Feb. 21 – Feb. 27: Leevi Merilainen (Kingston Frontenacs)

Feb. 14 – Feb. 20: Mack Guzda (Barrie Colts)

Feb. 7 – Feb. 13: Pavel Cajan (Kitchener Rangers)

Jan. 31 – Feb. 6: Patrick Leaver (Oshawa Generals)

Jan. 24 – Jan. 30: Max Donoso (Ottawa 67’s)

Jan. 17 – Jan. 23: Mack Guzda (Barrie Colts)

Jan. 10 – Jan. 16: Mitchell Weeks (Sudbury Wolves)

Jan. 3 – Jan. 9: Nolan Lalonde (Erie Otters)

Dec. 27 – Jan. 2: Joe Ranger (Mississauga Steelheads)

Dec. 13 – Dec. 19: Owen Bennett (Guelph Storm)

Dec. 6 – Dec. 12: Mack Guzda (Barrie Colts)

Nov. 29 – Dec. 5: Leevi Merilainen (Kingston Frontenacs)

Nov. 22 – Nov. 28: Tye Austin (Peterborough Petes)

Nov. 15 – Nov. 21: Ben Gaudreau (Sarnia Sting)

Nov. 8 – Nov. 14: Joe Vrbetic (North Bay Battalion

Nov. 1 – Nov. 7: Roman Basran (Mississauga Steelheads)

Oct. 25 – Oct. 31: Patrick Leaver (Oshawa Generals)

Oct. 18 – Oct. 24: Jacob Oster (Guelph Storm)

Oct. 11 – Oct. 17: Brett Brochu (London Knights)

Oct. 4 – Oct. 10: Tucker Tynan (Niagara IceDogs)