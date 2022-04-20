QMJHL Player of the Week | William Dufour (April 19, 2022)

The latest QMJHL Player of the Week is Saint John Sea Dogs winger William Dufour . In three games, all on the road, the 20-year-old From Quebec City, Quebec scored four goals and added three assists as the Sea Dogs went undefeated on the week.

On Thursday night in Charlottetown, Dufour scored once, added two assists and recorded a +2 rating in his club’s 8-4 triumph over the Maritimes Division-leading Islanders. It also extended the third-year veteran’s latest point streak to five games.

On Saturday night in Sydney, Dufour got to work early, netting his 50th goal of the season just over three minutes into the contest. It would not only be the eventual game-winning tally, but the first of two goals netted by the Dogs’ leading scorer in a 6-0 victory over the Cape Breton Eagles. It was also Dufour’s 12th multi-goal game of the campaign, a performance that earned him first star honors for the contest.

Dufour would again be named the game’s first star on Sunday afternoon thanks to another game-winning goal, to go along with an assist, in Saint John’s 5-1 decision over the Eagles. It was the ninth consecutive victory for the 2022 Memorial Cup hosts, as both Dufour and his teammates round into form while the President Cup playoffs approach.

Dufour currently leads the league in goals (52) and points (109) with two weeks of regular season play remaining. Both of those totals represent new Sea Dogs franchise records. Dufour was selected by the New York Islanders in the fifth round of the 2020 NHL Entry Draft.

2021-2022 QMJHL Player of the Week:

Week 1 | Nov. 30 – Oct. 3 : Bennett MacArthur (Titan | Acadie-Bathurst)

Week 2 | Oct. 4 – Oct. 10 : Xavier Parent (Phœnix | Sherbrooke)

Week 3 | Oct. 11 – Oct. 17 : Félix Lafrance (Saguenéens | Chicoutimi)

Week 4 | Oct. 18 – Oct. 24 : Lukas Cormier (Islanders | Charlottetown)

Week 5 | Oct. 25 – Oct. 31 : Xavier Bourgault (Cataractes | Shawinigan)

Week 6 | Nov. 1 – Nov. 7 : Justin Côté (Voltigeurs | Drummondville)

Week 7 | Nov. 8 – Nov. 14 : Vincent Sévigny (Tigres | Victoriaville)

Week 8 | Nov. 15 – Nov. 21 : Olivier Adam (Drakkar | Baie-Comeau)

Week 9 | Nov. 22 – Nov. 28 : Samuel Johnson (Huskies | Rouyn-Noranda)

Week 10 | Nov. 29 – Dec. 5 : Xavier Bourgault (Cataractes | Shawinigan)

Week 11 | Dec. 6 – Dec. 13 : Vincent Sévigny (Tigres | Victoriaville)

Week 12 | Dec. 14 – Dec. 19 : Jordan Dumais (Mooseheads | Halifax)

Week 13 | Feb. 4 – Feb. 6 : Mavrik Bourque (Cataractes | Shawinigan)

Week 14 | Feb. 7 – Feb. 13 : William Dufour (Sea Dogs | Saint John)

Week 15 | Feb. 14 – Feb. 21 : Felix Lafrance (Titan | Acadie-Bathurst)

Week 16 | Feb. 22 – Feb. 27 : Joshua Roy (Phœnix | Sherbrooke)

Week 17 | Feb. 28 – Mar. 6 : Josh Lawrence (Sea Dogs | Saint John)

Week 18 | Mar. 7 – Mar. 13 : Justin Robidas (Foreurs | Val-d’Or)

Week 19 | Mar. 14 – Mar. 20 : Theo Rochette (Remparts | Québec)

Week 20 | Mar. 21 – Mar. 27 : Jacob Goobie (Voltigeurs | Drummondville)

Week 21 | Mar. 28 – Apr. 3 : Nathan Darveau (Tigres | Victoriaville)

Week 22 | Apr. 4 – Apr. 10 : Jordan Dumais (Mooseheads | Halifax)

Week 23 | Apr. 11 – Apr. 17 : William Dufour (Sea Dogs | Saint John)