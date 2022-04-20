Greyhounds’ Robert Calisti Named OHL Player of the Week

Toronto, Ont. – The Ontario Hockey League today announced that overage defenceman Robert Calisti of the Soo Greyhounds is the OHL Player of the Week with seven assists over three games.

Calisti put together three straight multi-point performances as the Greyhounds took two of three to close out the season in fourth place in the Western Conference. Calisti was good for a season-high three assists on Wednesday at home to Sudbury, earning second star honours as the Greyhounds defeated the Wolves 6-4. He posted back-to-back two-assist efforts in Flint on Friday and Saturday, helping the Hounds win 6-3 in the opener before they fell 6-4 in the back half. Calisti joins Brandt Clarke and Jack Thompson as just the third defenceman to earn Player of the Week honours this season.

A 21-year-old native of Etobicoke, Ont., Calisti finished his overage season with a league-leading 21 goals from the blue line, finishing tied for sixth among OHL defenders with 57 points (21-36–57). His 198 shots on goal were the league’s fourth-most at his position as he wraps up his OHL regular season career with 41 goals, 73 assists and 114 points over 195 career contests. Calisti signed a two-year minor league contract with the Florida Panthers organization in March. He was Sault Ste. Marie’s third round (44th overall) pick in the 2017 OHL Priority Selection.

Also considered for the award this week, New York Rangers prospect Brennan Othmann of the Flint Firebirds scored six times in three games, reaching the 50-goal milestone with a four-goal effort in Flint’s final regular season game on Saturday. Hamilton Bulldogs forward Logan Morrison was also in the running, recording seven points (2-5–7) in three victories to close out the season with 100 points.

2021-22 OHL Players of the Week – Regular Season:

Apr. 11 – Apr. 18: Robert Calisti (Soo Greyhounds)

Apr. 4 – Apr. 10: Martin Chromiak (Kingston Frontenacs)

Mar. 28 – Apr. 3: Mason McTavish (Hamilton Bulldogs)

Mar. 21 – Mar. 27: Dalton Duhart (Saginaw Spirit)

Mar. 14 – Mar. 20: Matthew Maggio (Windsor Spitfires)

Mar. 7 – Mar. 13: Lucas Edmonds (Kingston Frontenacs)

Feb. 28 – Mar. 6: Theo Hill (Sarnia Sting)

Feb. 21 – Feb. 27: Logan Morrison (Hamilton Bulldogs)

Feb. 14 – Feb. 20: Antonio Stranges (London Knights)

Feb. 7 – Feb. 13: Logan Morrison (Hamilton Bulldogs).

Jan. 31 – Feb. 6: Luke Evangelista (London Knights)

Jan. 24 – Jan. 30: Brandt Clarke (Barrie Colts)

Jan. 17 – Jan. 23: Riley Piercey (Flint Firebirds)

Jan. 10 – Jan. 16: David Goyette (Sudbury Wolves)

Jan. 3 – Jan 9: Wyatt Johnston (Windsor Spitfires)

Dec. 27 – Jan. 2: James Hardie (Mississauga Steelheads)

Dec. 13 – Dec. 19: Ty Tullio (Oshawa Generals)

Dec. 6 – Dec. 12: Lucas Edmonds (Kingston Frontenacs)

Nov. 29 – Dec. 5: Wyatt Johnston (Windsor Spitfires)

Nov. 22 – Nov. 28: Brennan Othmann (Flint Firebirds)

Nov. 15 – Nov. 21: Brandon Coe (North Bay Battalion)

Nov. 8 – Nov. 14: Antonio Stranges (London Knights)

Nov. 1 – Nov. 7: Shane Wright (Kingston Frontenacs)

Oct. 25 – Oct. 31: Tucker Robertson (Peterborough Petes)

Oct. 18 – Oct. 24: Rory Kerins (Soo Greyhounds)

Oct. 11 – Oct. 17: Calum Ritchie (Oshawa Generals)

Oct. 4 – Oct. 10: Jack Thompson (Sudbury Wolves)