Raiders netminder Chaika named WHL Goaltender of the Week

Calgary, Alta. – The Western Hockey League announced today that Prince Albert Raiders goaltender Tikhon Chaika has been named WHL Goaltender of the Week for the week ending April 17, 2022.

Chaika turned aside 51 of the 53 shots he faced this past week, posting a 2-0-0-0 record, a 1.01 goals-against average and .962 save percentage, all while helping the Raiders secure a berth in the 2022 WHL Playoffs.

The product of Minsk, Belarus. started his week with a 32-save effort Friday, April 15, as the Raiders turned in a 4-1 road victory over the Swift Current Broncos.

The 18-year-old then turned aside 19 shots Saturday, April 16 as Prince Albert upended the Brandon Wheat Kings 5-1.

The Raiders clinched the eighth and final Eastern Conference berth in the 2022 WHL Playoffs with Saturday’s results.

Chaika has now earned three WHL Goaltender of the Week nods this season. He was previously awarded the weekly honour for the weeks ending March 13, 2022 and April 3, 2022.

The 6-foot-1, 161-pound puck-stopper was originally selected by the Raiders in the first round of the 2021 CHL Import Draft. In 51 career WHL regular season games, he holds a 22-21-3-1 record, a 2.79 goals-against average, .904 save percentage and three shutouts.

Chaika and the Prince Albert Raiders will face the Winnipeg ICE in the opening round of the WHL Playoffs. The best-of-seven series begins Friday, April 22 in Winnipeg (6:00 p.m. MT, Wayne Fleming Arena).