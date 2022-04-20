Pats forward Bedard named WHL Player of the Week

Calgary, Alta. – The Western Hockey League announced today that Regina Pats forward Connor Bedard has been named WHL Player of the Week for the week ending April 17, 2022.

The 16-year-old led all WHL skaters with eight points (2G-6A) in three outings with the Pats this past week, reaching the 50-goal and 100-point marks in the process.

The product of North Vancouver, B.C. garnered a trio of assists over two setbacks versus the Winnipeg ICE Friday, April 15 and Saturday, April 16.

In Regina’s season finale Sunday, April 17, Bedard matched a career best with five points (2G-3A) as the Pats upended the Moose Jaw Warriors 7-4.

Bedard scored his 50th goal of the season at the 13:50 mark of the third period before adding his 100th point of the campaign with an empty-net tally in the final minute of play.

The 5-foot-9, 181-pound forward became the youngest player in WHL history to record 50 goals in a season, finishing the 2021-22 Regular Season fourth in League scoring.

Bedard was originally selected by the Regina Pats with the first-overall pick in the 2020 WHL Draft. In 77 career WHL regular season appearances, Bedard has amassed 128 points (63G-65A).