Royals forward Peach named McSweeney’s WHL Player of the Month

The Western Hockey League announced today that Victoria Royals forward Bailey Peach has been named the McSweeney’s WHL Player of the Month for the month of December.

The 20-year-old forward led all WHL skaters with 29 points (14G-15A) during the month of December, and currently holds the scoring lead among Western Conference players with 44 points (20G-24A).

The product of Falmouth, N.S. recorded 11 multi-point efforts between December 1 and January 1, highlighted by a seven-point outing (3G-4A) December 30 against the Vancouver Giants. Peach became just the fourth WHL forward to amass seven or more points in a game since 2010.

Peach also registered three game-winning goals in December, including an overtime decider December 4 against the Portland Winterhawks.

He scored or assisted on 60.4 percent of the Royals 48 goals this past month, helping Victoria post a 9-2-1-0 December record.

Peach was originally selected by the Sherbrooke Phoenix with the 11th overall selection of the 2017 QMJHL Draft and was signed by Victoria prior to the start of the 2021-22 WHL Regular Season. In 163 career CHL games with the Sherbrooke Phoenix, Charlottetown Islanders and Victoria Royals, Peach has totalled 151 points (60G-91A).