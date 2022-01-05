MENU
CHL TV ALL-ACCESS SEASON PASSES NOW AVAILABLE
January 5, 2022

Royals forward Peach named McSweeney’s WHL Player of the Month

WHL Network
Watch more on CHL TV >

 

The Western Hockey League announced today that Victoria Royals forward Bailey Peach has been named the McSweeney’s WHL Player of the Month for the month of December.

The 20-year-old forward led all WHL skaters with 29 points (14G-15A) during the month of December, and currently holds the scoring lead among Western Conference players with 44 points (20G-24A).

The product of Falmouth, N.S. recorded 11 multi-point efforts between December 1 and January 1, highlighted by a seven-point outing (3G-4A) December 30 against the Vancouver Giants. Peach became just the fourth WHL forward to amass seven or more points in a game since 2010.

Peach also registered three game-winning goals in December, including an overtime decider December 4 against the Portland Winterhawks.

He scored or assisted on 60.4 percent of the Royals 48 goals this past month, helping Victoria post a 9-2-1-0 December record.

Peach was originally selected by the Sherbrooke Phoenix with the 11th overall selection of the 2017 QMJHL Draft and was signed by Victoria prior to the start of the 2021-22 WHL Regular Season. In 163 career CHL games with the Sherbrooke Phoenix, Charlottetown Islanders and Victoria Royals, Peach has totalled 151 points (60G-91A).

More News
2021-22 Canadian Hockey League Broadcast Schedule
2 months ago
Rebels netminder Ungar named WHL Goaltender of the Month
10 hours ago
Élizabeth Mantha joins QMJHL Officiating Staff
10 hours ago
Overage forward Ethan Keppen returns to Firebirds
10 hours ago
OHL Announces Postponements and Rescheduled Games
10 hours ago
From The Point: CHL President Dan MacKenzie
12 hours ago
Statement from the Ontario Hockey League
16 hours ago