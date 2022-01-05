Rebels netminder Ungar named WHL Goaltender of the Month

The Western Hockey League announced today that Red Deer Rebels netminder Connor Ungar has been named the WHL Goaltender of the Month for the month of December.

The 19-year-old posted a 5-0-0-0 December record, to go along with a 1.55 goals-against average, a .944 save percentage, and one shutout, helping Red Deer post a 22-9-2-1 record through 34 games this season.

Ungar surrendered two or fewer goals in four of his five December outings, including in a 47-save victory December 19 against the Calgary Hitmen.

The product of Calgary, Alta. shut out his hometown Club December 17, turning aside 24 shots in a 3-0 Rebels victory.

Ungar, who attended Calgary Flames training camp as a free-agent invite this past fall, currently sits third among WHL goaltenders during the 2021-22 season in both goals-against average (2.06) and save percentage (.925).

The 6-foot-1, 197-pound netminder was originally listed by the Brandon Wheat Kings in 2017 and was acquired via trade by Red Deer in May of 2021. In 30 career WHL appearances with the Wheat Kings and Rebels, Ungar holds a 17-6-2-0 record to go along with a 2.40 goals-against average, .917 save percentage and two shutouts.