MENU
January 3, 2023

Samson inks ELC with Flyers

ethan samson NHL entry-level contract
by
Matt Tidcombe / CHL

Prince George Cougars defenceman Ethan Samson has signed a three-year entry-level contract with the Philadelphia Flyers.

In 28 games this season, Samson has 11 goals and 27 points to sit 15th in WHL scoring among blueliners.

Over the course of our seasons, all with Prince George, the Delta B.C., native has amassed 89 points in 179 games. At the conclusion of the 2021-22 season, he was named to the WHL’s B.C. Division Second All-Star Team.

Samson was a sixth-round pick by Philadelphia in 2021.

More News
Spitfires acquire two NHL prospects
17 mins ago
Teammates amazed by Milic in quarterfinal win
2 hours ago
2022-23 Kia CHL Top-10 Rankings: Week 13
5 hours ago
Rangers trade for Zhilkin
6 hours ago
2023 World Juniors daily: Jan. 3
7 hours ago
2023 World Juniors in pictures: Jan. 2
16 hours ago