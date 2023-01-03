Samson inks ELC with Flyers

Prince George Cougars defenceman Ethan Samson has signed a three-year entry-level contract with the Philadelphia Flyers.

In 28 games this season, Samson has 11 goals and 27 points to sit 15th in WHL scoring among blueliners.

Over the course of our seasons, all with Prince George, the Delta B.C., native has amassed 89 points in 179 games. At the conclusion of the 2021-22 season, he was named to the WHL’s B.C. Division Second All-Star Team.

Samson was a sixth-round pick by Philadelphia in 2021.