Rangers trade for Zhilkin

The Kitchener Rangers have acquired Winnipeg Jets prospect Danny Zhilkin from the Guelph Storm.

In return, the Storm received Jesse Fishman and six draft picks.

“Danny is a player we targeted when we made the decision to add to our team,” said Rangers general manager Mike McKenzie. “His two-way play, speed and skill will be a huge addition to our team in the second half.”

Zhilkin has 12 goals and 26 points in 25 games this year. Over the course of 151 OHL games, he’s notched 96 points (42 goals).

The 19-year-old was the 77th overall pick by the Jets in the 2022 NHL Draft and signed his entry-level contract with the club on Dec. 31.