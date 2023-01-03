MENU
January 3, 2023

Rangers trade for Zhilkin

CHL Trades danny zhilkin
by
Matt Tidcombe / CHL

The Kitchener Rangers have acquired Winnipeg Jets prospect Danny Zhilkin from the Guelph Storm.

In return, the Storm received Jesse Fishman and six draft picks.

“Danny is a player we targeted when we made the decision to add to our team,” said Rangers general manager Mike McKenzie. “His two-way play, speed and skill will be a huge addition to our team in the second half.”

Zhilkin has 12 goals and 26 points in 25 games this year. Over the course of 151 OHL games, he’s notched 96 points (42 goals).

The 19-year-old was the 77th overall pick by the Jets in the 2022 NHL Draft and signed his entry-level contract with the club on Dec. 31.

More News
Teammates amazed by Milic in quarterfinal win
52 mins ago
2022-23 Kia CHL Top-10 Rankings: Week 13
4 hours ago
Samson inks ELC with Flyers
5 hours ago
2023 World Juniors daily: Jan. 3
6 hours ago
2023 World Juniors in pictures: Jan. 2
15 hours ago
Bedard steals the show on historic night in Halifax
16 hours ago