2023 World Juniors daily: Jan. 3

After four exhilarating quarterfinals, the Final Four are set.

Canada will face the USA while Czechia will battle Sweden Wednesday in Halifax.

2023 World Juniors semi-finals

Czechia vs. Sweden — 2:30 p.m. ET / 11:30 a.m. PT

USA vs. Canada — 6:30 p.m. ET / 3:30 p.m. PT

About yesterday:

On a day that started and finished in dramatic fashion, it was Sweden who came out on top in the day’s first quarterfinal as Victor Stjernborg scored the game-winner shorthanded with just 1:05 left in regulation.

In Halifax, Switzerland took a 1-0 lead 22 seconds into their game against Czechia courtesy of Louis Robin (VDO) before the Group A winners rattled off nine straight goals to comprehensively reach the semis for the second straight year.

Marcel Marcel (GAT) and Gabriel Szturc (KEL) each scored twice while Jakub Brabenec (CHA) and Stanislav Svozil (REG) both tallied two assists. Tomas Suchanec stopped 17 shots and incredibly had another assist to take his tournament total to four.

Tomas Suchanek has the same amount of wins (4) as he does assists 🤯 #WorldJuniors pic.twitter.com/gcqtKODJQ6 — Canadian Hockey League (@CHLHockey) January 2, 2023

Back in Moncton, the USA made quick of Germany as they cruised to an 11-1 win. Tyler Boucher (OTT) had an assist while Andrew Oke (SAG) made his tournament debut in the third period and stopped seven of eight shots. The lone shot to beat him came off of the stick of Luca Hauf (EDM) late in the third period.

The final contest of the day saw Canada book its spot in the semi-finals as Connor Bedard scored the overtime winner to give the hosts a 4-3 win over Slovakia. Bedard had three points (2G, 1A), Dylan Guenther and Zack Ostapchuk (VAN) also scored while Thomas Milic (SEA) made 24 saves.

Robert Baco (MJ) had one of Slovakia’s goals while Filip Mesar (KIT), Servac Petrovsky (OS) and Peter Repcik (CHA) all had one assist.

In the relegation round, Latvia took a 1-0 series lead as they beat Austria 5-2. Bogdans Hodass (MH) had two points (1G, 1A) while Niks Fenenko (BAC), Anri Ravinskis (BVB) and Sandis Vilmanis (SAR) all had an assist. Vinzenz Rohrer (OTT) found the back of the net for Austria.

