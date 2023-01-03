EN
FR
MENU
January 3, 2023
2023 World Juniors in pictures: Jan. 2
2023 world juniors
1/18
More News
2023 world juniors
Connor Bedard
Bedard steals the show on historic night in Halifax
5 hours ago
CHL Trades
Jacob Melanson
Phoenix acquire Melanson from Titan
14 hours ago
2023 world juniors
joshua roy
Defence comes before offence for Hinds
16 hours ago
2023 world juniors
attilio biasca
Biasca thrilled to be back in Halifax as Switzerland get set for Czechia
18 hours ago
chl daily
CHL Daily: Petes’ Lockhart completes hat-trick in under 8 minutes
19 hours ago
2023 world juniors
2023 World Juniors daily: Jan. 2
19 hours ago