Bedard steals the show on historic night in Halifax

We’re simply running out of adjectives to describe Connor Bedard.

On the night he broke three Canadian World Juniors records, it was his spectacular overtime game-winning goal that had Scotiabank Centre shaking.

“The crowd was pretty special,” Bedard said. “Even after the goal we could barely hear anything or ourselves think. It was pretty nuts.

“That moment was special for all of us but that was just the quarterfinals. We certainly have a lot to go here.”

After Slovakia had erased a 3-1 deficit, Bedard sent Canada to the semi-finals 5:17 into the extra frame as he deked past two Slovak defenders before he pulled a nifty move on goaltender Adam Gajan and then slid the puck past him.

“I saw the one guy kind of make a move and I saw a lane to the net so I tried to make another move,” he said. “It was kind of instinct and luckily it went in.”

His teammates, and head coach, were in awe.

“To be able to make that play, pull to the middle and finish on the backhand around the goalie like that, to have the confidence to make that play is just incredible,” captain Shane Wright said. “There aren’t many players who can make that play.”

“It was an unbelievable move by him,” added Logan Stankoven.

“When he got that puck back inside the blue line, the way he’s able to sell that shot … the extra deception and move there, you don’t teach those things,” head coach Dennis Williams said.

Earlier in the night, Bedard rewrote the record book after he gave Canada a 1-0 lead. It was his 15th World Juniors goal, 32nd World Juniors point and 19th point of the 2023 tournament, all new Canadian records.

“I’m happier with the win,” he said. “When you look at it, it’s pretty special. Eric Lindros and Jordan Eberle, they’re unbelievable players and they’ve accomplished a lot more than I have. It’s cool to hear that but I’m not focused on that.

“I’m not focused on personal success. I want another gold medal and that’s all I want.”

The victory sets up a mammoth semi-final as Canada will face the USA, who beat Germany 11-1 in their quarterfinal, Wednesday in Halifax.

But that’s for another day. Tonight, it was all about Bedard once again.

“He rises to the occasion,” Williams said. “I have to think of a new word every day to describe him. What really is impressive is how humbling he is and how good a teammate [he is] and how much he really wants to win.

“Combine that with his skillset and his ability, I think that defines who he is and his character.”