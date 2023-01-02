MENU
January 2, 2023

Phoenix acquire Melanson from Titan

CHL Trades Jacob Melanson
by
Matt Tidcombe / CHL

The Sherbrooke Phoenix have acquired Seattle Kraken prospect Jacob Melanson from the Acadie-Bathurst Titan.

In return, the Titan received a 2024 first-round draft pick, a 2023 secound-round pick and William Bishop.

Melanson has 44 points in 27 games while his 25 goals are tied for the sixth most in the QMJHL.

In 99 career games with the Titan, Melanson tallied 68 goals and 119 points. He was the 131st overall pick in the 2021 NHL Draft.

The Phoenix are 22-10-4 this season and possess a number of NHL prospects such as Tyson Hinds (ANA), Cole Huckins (CGY), Joshua Roy (MTL) and David Spacek (MIN).

