DuPont, Mbuyi, and Gridin named finalists for the CHL’s 2024-25 Rookie of the Year

Landon DuPont of the Everett Silvertips (WHL), Pierce Mbuyi of the Owen Sound Attack (OHL), and Matvei Gridin of the Shawinigan Cataractes (QMJHL) have been named nominees for the CHL Rookie of the Year Award, which is presented annually to the top rookie in the Canadian Hockey League.

The nominees for this prize are based on the recipients of the corresponding award from each of the CHL’s Member Leagues, including the OHL’s Emms Family Award, the QMJHL’s Sidney-Crosby Trophy, and the WHL’s Jim Piggott Memorial Trophy.

The 2025 recipient will be announced and presented with the trophy at the CHL Awards ceremony on Friday, June 13, in downtown Toronto.

Over the years, the CHL Rookie of the Year Award has been won by many great players including Joe Thornton (Soo Greyhounds), Vincent Lecavalier (Rimouski Océanic), Sidney Crosby (Rimouski Océanic), John Tavares (Oshawa Generals), Patrick Kane (London Knights), Taylor Hall (Windsor Spitfires), Brayden Yager (Moose Jaw Warriors), and most recently Gavin McKenna (Medicine Hat Tigers).

WHL Nominee – Landon DuPont (Everett Silvertips)

17G-43A, 60 PTS, +31 in 64 GP during the 2024-25 season

2027 NHL Draft prospect Landon DuPont of the Everett Silvertips delivered an outstanding rookie season – one that stands out as among the most impressive by a first-year defenceman in recent CHL history. Averaging nearly a point per game, DuPont topped all rookie scorers in the WHL this season, trailing only Calgary Flames prospect and Shawinigan Cataractes forward Matvei Gridin (79 points) among first-year players in the CHL.

By eclipsing the 50-point mark during the 2024–25 season, 16-year-old Landon DuPont placed himself among the top five highest-scoring U17 defencemen in CHL history over the past 35 years. A native of Calgary, Alta., DuPont wrapped up his first WHL regular season with 60 points in 65 games – ranking fourth all-time among CHL U17 defencemen since 1990.

The 2027 NHL Draft prospect became the WHL’s first rookie defenceman aged 16 or younger to hit the 50-point plateau since Hockey Hall of Famer and Kamloops Blazers alum Scott Niedermayer recorded 69 points in 1989–90. DuPont was also the first U17 defenceman in the CHL to notch 60 points in a season since Windsor Spitfires (OHL) standout Ryan Ellis reached 63 in 2007–08.

In April 2024, DuPont became just the ninth Exceptional Status Player in CHL history and the first defenceman in WHL history to have received this distinction to compete full-time as a 15-year-old. A year later, DuPont became just the eighth defenceman in the 58-year history of the WHL to win the Jim Piggott Memorial Trophy as the league’s Rookie of the Year – and the first to do so since Portland Winterhawks alumnus Seth Jones (now with the Florida Panthers) earned the honour in 2012–13. He is also only the third player in Everett Silvertips history to claim the award.

OHL Nominee – Pierce Mbuyi (Owen Sound Attack)

29G-23A, 52 PTS, +8 in 63 GP during the 2024-25 season

2026 NHL Draft prospect Pierce Mbuyi of the Owen Sound Attack led all OHL rookies with 29 goals and 52 points in 63 games, setting a new single-season points record for a 16-year-old rookie in Owen Sound history. He was particularly impactful in the second half, tallying 38 points (21G-17A) in 33 games after January 1, including three hat-tricks.

With 29 goals during the 2024-25 campaign, the 17-year-old from Mississauga, Ont., trailed only Calgary Flames prospect and Shawinigan Cataractes forward Matvei Gridin (79 points) among first-year players in the CHL. Additionally, Mbuyi registered 11 power-play goals, which was also second-best in the CHL, behind only Rouyn-Noranda Huskies forward Lars Steiner (13 power-play goals).

Chosen seventh overall by Owen Sound in the 2024 OHL Priority Selection from the Toronto Marlboros U16 AAA program, Mbuyi led all OHL rookies with 180 shots on goal during the 2024–25 season. He also captured a silver medal with Canada Red at the 2024 World Under-17 Hockey Challenge and is eligible for the 2026 NHL Draft.

By capturing the Emms Family Award as OHL Rookie of the Year, Mbuyi became the first player in Owen Sound franchise history to receive the honour. He joins recent recipients such as Brantford Bulldogs forward Jake O’Brien (2023–24) and Saginaw Spirit standout Michael Misa (2022–23).

QMJHL Nominee – Matvei Gridin (Shawinigan Cataractes)

36G-43A, 79 PTS, +31 in 56 GP during the 2024-25 season

In his first QMJHL season as an 18-year-old, Calgary Flames prospect Matvei Gridin of the Shawinigan Cataractes delivered the most productive rookie campaign in the CHL, leading all first-year skaters in points (79), goals (36), shots (236), game-winning goals (5), and shorthanded goals (4). In addition to the latter, the product of Kurgan, Russia, also led all QMJHL rookies in assists (43), plus/minus (+31), and power-play assists (15) throughout the 2024-25 season.

Throughout the 2024–25 season, Gridin was one of only seven CHL rookies to average at least a point per game, leading all first-year players in both the QMJHL and CHL with a 1.41 points-per-game pace. In 56 appearances, the Calgary Flames prospect was held off the scoresheet just 10 times and recorded 21 multi-point outings – including 10 games with three or more points.

Gridin not only led all CHL rookies in scoring but also paced the Shawinigan Cataractes with a team-best 79 points, finishing 12th overall in QMJHL scoring. Originally selected first overall in the 2024 CHL Import Draft by the Val-d’Or Foreurs, the Russian forward was acquired by Shawinigan prior to the season, where he quickly emerged as a top offensive catalyst. A first-round pick of the Calgary Flames in the 2024 NHL Draft, Gridin’s standout rookie campaign firmly established him as one of the league’s most dynamic newcomers.

Gridin was named the QMJHL’s Rookie of the Year, becoming the first recipient of the newly renamed Sidney-Crosby Trophy following his standout 2024–25 season. He also made franchise history as the first Shawinigan Cataractes player to ever earn the league’s top rookie honour.