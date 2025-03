#CHLStats: DuPont & Lin rank among the CHL’s top U17 defencemen in scoring over the last 35 years

Both Everett Silvertips’ rearguard Landon DuPont (17G-43A in 64 GP) and Vancouver Giants blueliner Ryan Lin (5G-48A in 60 GP) put together impressive campaigns that rank among some of the best rookie seasons by a defenceman in recent CHL history.

Specifically, by registering over 50 points during the 2024-25 campaign, the 15-year-old DuPont and the 16-year-old Lin placed themselves among the ten highest-scoring U17 defencemen in the CHL over the last 35 years (see complete list below).

DuPont, a product of Calgary, Atla., finished his first regular season in the WHL with 60 points in 64 games, ranking fourth among U17 defencemen in the CHL since 1990. The 2027 NHL Draft prospect was the first rookie defenceman in the WHL to reach the 50-point plateau since Hockey Hall of Famer and Kamloops Blazers (WHL) alumnus Scott Niedermayer (69 points) achieved the feat in 1989-90. The 15-year-old was also the first U17 blueliner in the CHL to reach 60 points since Windsor Spitfires (OHL) graduate Ryan Ellis (63 points) did it 17 years ago.

Meanwhile, with 53 points in 60 appearances in 2024-25, Lin placed himself seventh among U17 defencemen in the CHL since 1990. By collecting 50-plus points during his rookie season, the 2026 NHL Draft prospect became just the second rookie defenceman aged 16 or younger to hit that mark since Niedermayer, doing so shortly after DuPont achieved the feat. Moreover, in Vancouver Giants franchise history, only two 16-year-old skaters have now recorded more points than Lin during their rookie season: Gilbert Brule, who had 60 in 2003-04, and Cameron Schmidt, who had 58 in 2023-24.

In addition to ranking fourth in scoring on the list of U17 defencemen in the CHL since 1990, DuPoint is the lone 15-year-old to crack the list. His 60 points are the most by a 15-year-old defenceman in the CHL in over 35 years, if not longer. DuPont’s scoring mark in 2024-25 is also the most by a defenceman who was ever been granted exceptional status (see complete list below).

The 60 points from DuPont only trailed Oshawa Generals (OHL) alumnus John Tavares (77 points), Erie Otters (OHL) graduate Connor McDavid (66 points), and Kingston Frontenacs (OHL) alum Shane Wright (66 points) in terms of points registered by an exceptional status player in their first season in the CHL (see complete list below).

Averaging nearly a point per game, DuPont topped all rookie scorers in the WHL during the 2024-25 campaign, trailing only Calgary Flames prospect and Shawinigan Cataractes forward Matvei Gridin (79 points) among first-year players in the CHL. Meanwhile, Lin ranked second in rookie scoring by a defenceman in both the WHL and CHL behind only DuPont during the 2024-25 season.

It was roughly a year ago that DuPont became just the ninth Exceptional Status Player in CHL history and the first defenceman in WHL history to have received this distinction to compete full-time as a 15-year-old. Last May, the Everett Silvertips drafted the young blueliner with the first overall pick in the 2024 WHL Prospects Draft. In November 2024, DuPont tallied four assists in four games en route to a silver medal with Canada Red at the U17 World Hockey Challenge. Following his strong play in Sarnia, DuPont was named to the 2024 World U17 All-Star Team. In 2024-25, DuPont played an important role in lifting the No. 5-ranked Everett Silvertips to the Scotty Munro Memorial Trophy as the 2024-25 WHL Regular Season champions, which marked the second time in franchise history that they have achieved the feat. The Silvertips were the lone WHL club to top 100 points this season, having won a league-leading 48 games.

Meanwhile, the Vancouver Giants drafted Lin with the sixth overall pick in the 2023 WHL Prospects Draft. The 16-year-old from Richmond, B.C., appeared in one regular-season game and three playoff matches in the 2023-24 season before making an immediate impact in his 16-year-old season. Already in his young career, the 16-year-old from Richmond, B.C., has earned a gold medal representing his country, having won gold with Canada White at the U17 World Hockey Challenge.

MOST POINTS BY A U17 DEFENCEMAN IN THE CHL SINCE 1990

1. Scott Niedermayer – Kamloops Blazers / WHL – 69 points (1989-90)

2. François Groleau – Shawinigan Cataractes / QMJHL – 65 points (1989-90)

3. Ryan Ellis – Windsor Spitfires / OHL – 63 points (2007-08)

4. Landon DuPont – Everett Silvertips / WHL – 60 points (2024-25)

5. Michael Del Zotto – Oshawa Generals / OHL – 57 points (2006-07)

6. Ryan Merkley – Guelph Storm / OHL – 55 points (2016-17)

7. Ryan Lin – Vancouver Giants / WHL – 53 points (2024-25)

8. Alex Pietrangelo – Mississauga IceDogs / OHL – 52 points (2006-07)

9. Cam Barker – Medicine Hat Tigers / WHL – 47 points (2002-03)

10. Trevor Daley – Soo Greyhounds / OHL – 46 points (1999-00)

MOST POINTS BY AN EXCEPTIONAL STATUS PLAYER IN THEIR FIRST CHL SEASON

1. John Tavares – Oshawa Generals / OHL – 77 points (2005-06 / 65 GP)

T2. Connor McDavid – Erie Otters / OHL – 66 points (2012-13 / 63 GP)

T2. Shane Wright – Kingston Frontenacs / OHL – 66 points (2019-20 / 58 GP)

4. Landon DuPont – Everett Silvertips / WHL – 60 points (2024-25 / 64 GP)

5. Michael Misa – Saginaw Spirit / OHL – 56 points (2022-23 / 45 GP)

6. Joe Veleno – Saint John Sea Dogs / QMJHL – 43 points (2015-16 / 62 GP)

7. Aaron Eklad – Barrie Colts / OHL – 29 points (2011-12 / 63 GP)

8. Connor Bedard – Regina Pats / WHL – 28 points (2020-21 / 15 GP)

9. Sean Day – Mississauga Steelheads / OHL – 16 points (2013-14 / 60 GP)

MOST POINTS BY AN EXCEPTIONAL STATUS DEFENCEMAN IN CHL HISTORY

1. Landon DuPont – Everett Silvertips / WHL – 60 points (2024-25 / 64 GP)

2. Aaron Ekblad – Barrie Colts / OHL – 53 points (2013-14 / 58 GP)

3. Sean Day – Windsor Spitfires & Kingston / OHL – 47 points (2017-18 / 50 GP)

4. Sean Day – Mississauga Steelheads & Windsor Spitfires / OHL – 37 points (2016-17 / 63 GP)

5. Sean Day – Mississauga Steelheads / OHL – 36 points (2014-15 / 61 GP)

6. Aaron Ekblad – Barrie Colts / OHL – 34 points (2012-13 / 54 GP)

7. Aaron Ekblad – Barrie Colts / OHL – 29 points (2011-12 / 63 GP)

8. Sean Day – Mississauga Steelheads / OHL – 22 points (2015-16 / 57 GP)

9. Sean Day – Mississauga Steelheads / OHL – 16 points (2013-14 / 60 GP)