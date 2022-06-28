CHL announces 2021-22 Award winners

The Canadian Hockey League announced today the 10 winners of the 2021-22 CHL Awards in a celebration of outstanding accomplishments and individual performances held live Tuesday from the Saint John Marina alongside national partners and in the lead up to the Championship Final of the 2022 Memorial Cup presented by Kia.

The winner and finalists of each award are determined by the winner of the corresponding award presented in each member league: the Ontario Hockey League, Quebec Major Junior Hockey League, and Western Hockey League.

CHL David Branch Player of the Year Award presented by Kia – Logan Stankoven, Kamloops Blazers

The CHL David Branch Player of the Year Award presented by Kia is presented annually to the most outstanding player in the Canadian Hockey League. The 2021-22 recipient is Logan Stankoven of the Kamloops Blazers who led his team with a career high of 104 points counting 45 goals and 59 assists coming in 59 appearances to rank third best in the WHL. In all, the 2021-22 season saw the Dallas Stars draftee register 28 multi-point efforts underscored by 18 nights where he notched three or more points. Finalists for the CHL David Branch Player of the Year Award presented by Kia were Wyatt Johnston of the Windsor Spitfires and William Dufour of the Saint John Sea Dogs.

CHL Top Draft Prospect Award presented by Kubota – Shane Wright, Kingston Frontenacs

The CHL Top Draft Prospect Award presented by Kubota is presented annually to the top eligible prospect ahead of the upcoming NHL Draft. The 2021-22 recipient is Shane Wright of the Kingston Frontenacs who in 63 appearances recorded 32 goals and 62 assists for 94 points to finish second in team scoring and eighth best in the OHL. In all, Wright finished the season with 27 multi-point efforts underscored by 18 nights where he recorded at least three points. The 2019-20 CHL Rookie of the Year, Wright was the sixth player to receive exceptional status and early admission into the CHL and projects as the first-overall selection in the upcoming NHL Draft. Finalists for the CHL Top Draft Prospect Award presented by Kubota were Matthew Savoie of the Winnipeg ICE and Nathan Gaucher of the Quebec Remparts.

CHL Goaltender of the Year Award presented by Real Canadian Superstore – Dylan Garand, Kamloops Blazers

The CHL Goaltender of the Year Award presented by Real Canadian Superstore is presented annually to the top goaltender in the Canadian Hockey League. The 2021-22 recipient is Dylan Garand of the Kamloops Blazers who through 45 appearances tied for first in the WHL with 34 wins while also finishing among the league leaders with a .925 save percentage and 2.16 goals-against average. In all, the New York Rangers prospect limited the opposition to two or fewer goals on 28 occasions underscored by four shutouts. Finalists for the CHL Goaltender of the Year Award presented by Real Canadian Superstore were Brett Brochu of the London Knights and Samuel Richard of the Rouyn-Noranda Huskies.

CHL Defenceman of the Year Award – Nathan Staios, Hamilton Bulldogs



The CHL Defenceman of the Year Award is presented annually to the top defenceman in the Canadian Hockey League. The 2021-22 recipient is Nathan Staios of the Hamilton Bulldogs who led all OHL rearguards with a career-best 66 points counting 15 goals and 51 assists coming in 59 games. On the season, Staios recorded 17 multi-point efforts, including five nights where he registered three or more points, ultimately finishing fourth in team scoring. Finalists for the CHL Defenceman of the Year Award were Olen Zellweger of the Everett Silvertips and Lukas Cormier of the Charlottetown Islanders.

CHL Rookie of the Year Award – Brayden Yager, Moose Jaw Warriors

The CHL Rookie of the Year Award is presented annually to the top rookie in the Canadian Hockey League. The 2021-22 recipient is Brayden Yager of the Moose Jaw Warriors who finished fourth in team scoring with 59 points counting 34 goals and 25 assists coming in 63 appearances. Slated for selection in the 2023 NHL Draft, the 2021-22 season saw Yager post 13 multi-point efforts including a career-high, five-point performance. Finalists for the CHL Rookie of the Year Award were Cam Allen of the Guelph Storm and Jakub Brabenec of the Charlottetown Islanders.

CHL Scholastic Player of the Year Award presented by CIBC – Owen Beck, Mississauga Steelheads

The CHL Scholastic Player of the Year Award presented by CIBC is presented annually to the player who best combines on-ice performance with academic success. The 2021-22 recipient is Owen Beck of the Mississauga Steelheads who in the classroom achieved an academic average of more than 94 percent while balancing several secondary school courses including math and data management, advanced functions, world religions, kinesiology, chemistry, and English. On the ice, the 2022 NHL Draft eligible forward also excelled, finishing third in team scoring with 51 points in 68 games. Finalists for the CHL Scholastic Player of the Year Award presented by CIBC were Connor Levis of the Kamloops Blazers and Charle Truchon of the Quebec Remparts.

CHL Humanitarian of the Year Award – Luke Prokop, Edmonton Oil Kings



The CHL Humanitarian of the Year Award is presented annually to the player judged to have made the most notable contributions to his community. The 2021-22 recipient is Edmonton Oil Kings defenceman and Nashville Predators prospect Luke Prokop, an inspiration to LGBTQ2S+ youth and a strong advocate of Kids Help Phone. Establishing the Shots for Impact program, Prokop pledged $10 for each of his shots on goal during the 2021-22 season while also securing matching donations from the Oil Kings, Predators, and Edmonton Oilers Community Foundation. Finalists for the CHL Humanitarian of the Year Award were Mark Woolley of the Owen Sound Attack and Brett Budgell of the Charlottetown Islanders.

CHL Sportsman Player of the Year – Jordan Dumais, Halifax Mooseheads

The CHL Sportsman Player of the Year is presented annually to the player judged most sportsmanlike. The 2021-22 recipient is Jordan Dumais of the Halifax Mooseheads who in 68 appearances recorded 39 goals and 70 assists to finish with a team-leading 109 points that ranked third highest in the QMJHL. The 2022 NHL Draft prospect was also limited to six penalty minutes. Finalists for the CHL Sportsman Player of the Year Award were Logan Stankoven of the Kamloops Blazers and Wyatt Johnston of the Windsor Spitfires.

CHL Brian Kilrea Coach of the Year Award presented by CoinSmart – Jim Hulton, Charlottetown Islanders



The CHL Brian Kilrea Coach of the Year Award presented by CoinSmart is presented annually to the top coach in the Canadian Hockey League. The 2021-22 recipient is Jim Hulton of the Charlottetown Islanders who led his club to a second-place finish in the QMJHL, sporting a record of 48-13-7-0 and 103 points, setting franchise records in both wins and points. Finalists for the CHL Brian Kilrea Coach of the Year Award presented by CoinSmart were James Patrick of the Winnipeg ICE and James Richmond of the Mississauga Steelheads.

CHL Top Scorer Award – Wyatt Johnston, Windsor Spitfires



The CHL Top Scorer Award is presented annually to the highest scoring player in the Canadian Hockey League. The 2021-22 recipient is Windsor Spitfires centre Wyatt Johnston who through 68 appearances recorded a CHL-best 124 points counting 46 goals and 78 assists. A 2021 first-round selection of the Dallas Stars, Johnston registered 12 multi-point games, including five contests where he scored three points or better, while he was held off the scoresheet on only four occasions. Finalists for the CHL Top Scorer Award were Arshdeep Bains of the Red Deer Rebels and Joshua Roy of the Sherbrooke Phoenix.