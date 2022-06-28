Canadian Hockey League announces Order of Selections for 2022 CHL Import Draft

The Canadian Hockey League today announced the Order of Selections for the 2022 CHL Import Draft to be held online Friday, July 1 at 11 a.m. Eastern.

The WHL’s Medicine Hat Tigers will select first overall after completing the 2021-22 season with a record of 11-53-3-1 and 26 points in 68 games.

Medicine Hat used both of its selections in last year’s CHL Import Draft, including defenceman Glen Ivanov at 55th overall who ultimately played 48 games in which he recorded three goals and six assists for nine points. Medicine Hat’s second selection came at 71st overall where the club opted for Latvian-born blue-liner Bogdans Hodass who later finished second among Tigers defencemen with 24 points in 57 games. Hodass ranks 181st among North American skaters per Central Scouting ahead of the 2022 NHL Draft.

The OHL’s Saginaw Spirit will select second overall after completing the 2021-22 season with a record of 24-43-1-0 and 49 points in 68 games.

Saginaw used one of two selections in the 2021 CHL Import Draft, choosing Czech-born centre Matyas Sapovaliv 15th overall. Debuting with the Spirit that fall, Sapovaliv made an immediate impression, recording his first-ever point in his second game and his first career goal in his third appearance. In all, Sapovaliv wrapped up 2021-22 tied for third in team scoring with 52 points counting 18 goals and 34 assists coming in 68 games, production that placed him fourth best among fellow freshmen league wide. A participant with Team White at the 2022 Kubota CHL/NHL Top Prospects Game, Sapovaliv ranks 23rd among North American skaters per Central Scouting ahead of the upcoming NHL Draft.

The QMJHL’s Cape Breton Eagles will select third overall after completing the 2021-22 season with a record of 14-47-4-3 and 35 points in 68 games.

Cape Breton used one of two selections in the 2021 CHL Import Draft, while the club’s 2021-22 roster later counted two European skaters in left-wing Mikhail Nizovkin as well as Slovak centre Peter Repcik. The latter concluded his first season with six goals and four assists for 10 points in 30 games, with his first career goal coming in his second-ever appearance versus Drummondville after initially beginning the year with the WHL’s Lethbridge Hurricanes following his 115th overall selection in the 2021 CHL Import Draft.

The Baie-Comeau Drakkar selected first overall in the 2021 CHL Import Draft, opting for Latvian defenceman Niks Fenenko who ultimately posted 40 points through 62 games in his debut season with the Drakkar. Fenenko ranks 124th among North American skaters per Central Scouting ahead of the upcoming NHL Draft. At second overall, the Everett Silvertips called upon Finnish right-wing Niko Huuhtanen who was later chosen by the Tampa Bay Lightning in the 2021 NHL Draft before impressing with 77 points in 65 games with the Silvertips. At third overall, the Barrie Colts called upon Ukrainian defenceman Artur Cholach who was later selected by the Vegas Golden Knights as part of the 2021 class before notching 13 points in 56 games with the Colts in 2021-22.

Order of Selections for 2022 CHL Import Draft