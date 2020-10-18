29 NHL teams select CHL players in 2020 NHL Draft

A total of 78 Canadian Hockey League players were picked in the 2020 NHL Draft representing more than 35% of all selections made by NHL teams.

29 of the NHL’s 31 clubs selected at least one CHL player with the New York Rangers leading the way with six selections. The Calgary Flames and Tampa Bay Lightning both made five CHL selections, followed by the Dallas Stars, Minnesota Wild, Ottawa Senators, and Philadelphia Flyers each with four.

Here’s a closer look at all NHL teams, listed alphabetically, who selected CHL players in 2020.

NHL Teams Represented in 2020 NHL Draft:

Anaheim Ducks (3):

1-6. Jamie Drysdale (Erie Otters) D*

1-27. Jacob Perreault (Sarnia Sting) RW*

4-104. Thimo Nickl (Drummondville Voltigeurs) D*

Arizona Coyotes (1):

7-204. Ben McCartney (Brandon Wheat Kings) LW^

Buffalo Sabres (1):

1-8. Jack Quinn (Ottawa 67’s) RW*

Calgary Flames (5):

1-24. Connor Zary (Kamloops Blazers) C*

3-72. Jeremie Poirier (Saint John Sea Dogs) D*

5-143. Ryan Francis (Cape Breton Eagles) RW *

6-174. Rory Kerins (Soo Greyhounds) C

7-205. Ilya Solovyov (Saginaw Spirit) D^

Carolina Hurricanes (3):

1-13. Seth Jarvis (Portland Winterhawks) C*

2-53. Vasiliy Ponomarev (Shawinigan Cataractes) C*

7-208. Ronan Seeley (Everett Silvertips) D

Chicago Blackhawks (3):

5-141. Isaak Phillips (Sudbury Wolves) D

6-172. Chad Yetman (Erie Otters) C^

7-188. Louis Crevier (Chicoutimi Sagueneens) D^

Colorado Avalanche (2):

1-25. Justin Barron (Halifax Mooseheads) D

3-75. Jean-Luc Foudy (Windsor Spitfires) C*

Columbus Blue Jackets (1):

5-145. Ole Bjorgvik-Holm (Mississauga Steelheads) D

Dallas Stars (4):

1-30. Mavrik Bourque (Shawinigan Cataractes) C*

4-123. Antonio Stranges (London Knights) LW*

6-162. Evgeniy Oksentyuk (Flint Firebirds) LW^

6-185. Remi Poirier (Gatineau Olympiques) G

Detroit Red Wings (3):

2-55. Cross Hanas (Portland Winterhawks) LW

3-63. Donovan Sebrango (Kitchener Rangers) D*

5-132. Alex Cotton (Lethbridge Hurricanes) D^

Edmonton Oilers (1):

5-126. Tyler Tullio (Oshawa Generals) RW

Florida Panthers (2):

3-87. Justin Sourdif (Vancouver Giants) RW*

5-153. Kasper Puutio (Everett Silvertips) D*

Los Angeles Kings (2):

1-2. Quinton Byfield (Sudbury Wolves) C*

5-128. Martin Chromiak (Kingston Frontenacs) RW

Minnesota Wild (4):

1-9. Marco Rossi (Ottawa 67’s) C*

2-39. Ryan O’Rourke (Soo Greyhounds) D*

3-65. Daemon Hunt (Moose Jaw Warriors) D

5-146. Pavel Novak (Kelowna Rockets) RW

Montreal Canadiens (2):

1-16. Kaiden Guhle (Prince Albert Raiders) D*

2-48. Jan Mysak (Hamilton Bulldogs) C

Nashville Predators (2):

2-42. Luke Evangelista (London Knights) RW*

3-73. Luke Prokop (Calgary Hitmen) D*

New Jersey Devils (3):

1-18. Dawson Mercer (Chicoutimi Sagueneens) C*

3-84. Nico Daws (Guelph Storm) G*^

4-99. Jaromir Pytlik (Soo Greyhounds) C*

New York Islanders (1):

5-152. William Dufour (Drummondville Voltigeurs) RW

New York Rangers (6):

1-1. Alexis Lafreniere (Rimouski Oceanic) LW*

1-19. Braden Schneider (Brandon Wheat Kings) D*

2-60. Will Cuylle (Windsor Spitfires) LW*

4-103. Dylan Garand (Kamloops Blazers) G*

5-127. Evan Vierling (Barrie Colts) C

6-165. Matt Rempe (Seattle Thunderbirds) C

Ottawa Senators (4):

1-28. Ridly Greig (Brandon Wheat Kings) C*

2-61. Egor Sokolov (Cape Breton Eagles) LW^

6-158. Philippe Daoust (Moncton Wildcats) C

6-181. Cole Reinhardt (Brandon Wheat Kings) LW

Philadelphia Flyers (4):

1-23. Tyson Foerster (Barrie Colts) RW*

4-94. Zayde Wisdom (Kingston Frontenacs) RW

5-135. Elliot Desnoyers (Halifax Mooseheads) LW

6-178. Connor McClennon (Winnipeg ICE) RW

Pittsburgh Penguins (2):

4-108. Lukas Svejkovsky (Medicine Hat Tigers) C

5-149. Raivis Ansons (Baie-Comeau Drakkar) RW

San Jose Sharks (4):

1-31. Ozzy Wiesblatt (Prince Albert Raiders) RW*

2-56. Tristen Robins (Saskatoon Blades) RW

4-98. Brandon Coe (North Bay Battalion) RW*

7-201. Adam Raska (Rimouski Oceanic) RW

St. Louis Blues (3):

1-26. Jake Neighbours (Edmonton Oil Kings) LW*

4-119. Tanner Dickinson (Soo Greyhounds) C

6-163. Will Cranley (Ottawa 67’s) G

Tampa Bay Lightning (5):

2-57. Jack Finley (Spokane Chiefs) C*

2-62. Gage Goncalves (Everett Silvertips) C^

3-93. Jack Thompson (Sudbury Wolves) D*

5-147. Jaydon Dureau (Portland Winterhawks) LW^

7-217. Declan McDonnell (Kitchener Rangers) RW

Toronto Maple Leafs (1):

4-122. William Villeneuve (Saint John Sea Dogs) D

Vegas Golden Knights (1):

3-68. Lukas Cormier (Charlottetown Islanders) D*

Washington Capitals (3):

1-22. Hendrix Lapierre (Chicoutimi Sagueneens) C

5-148. Bear Hughes (Spokane Chiefs) C^

6-179. Garin Bjorklund (Medicine Hat Tigers) G

Winnipeg Jets (2):

1-10. Cole Perfetti (Saginaw Spirit) C*

6-164. Tyrel Bauer (Seattle Thunderbirds) D