2023 NHL Draft – Day 1 / 1st Round – Live Blog

Tonight, the 2023 NHL Draft from Nashville, Tennessee begins with the first round at 7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m PT.

Prior to today’s first-round selections, there have been a total of 869 players from the Canadian Hockey League (CHL) selected in the first round of an NHL Draft since 1969 — accounting for nearly two-thirds of all first-rounders chosen over that time.

There’s no doubt that there will be more added to this list tonight, as 20 of the top-30 ranked skaters from North America identified in the NHL Central Scouting’s Final Rankings were from the CHL, while 19 out of 32 North American goalies ranked by the NHL’s Central Scouting were also from the CHL.

Follow along as we track every CHL player selected in the 2023 NHL Draft, starting with tonight’s first round live from Bridgestone Arena in Nashville!

ROUND 1

Connor Bedard (Regina Pats, C / WHL) – 1st Overall – Chicago Blackhawks

Taken first overall by the Chicago Blackhawks, Regina Pats forward Connor Bedard is the first CHL player to be selected with the top pick since former Rimouski Océanic forward Alexis Lafrenière achieved the feat in 2020. He is also the first Western Hockey League (WHL) player to earn this distinction in the last 34 years (Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, 2011; Chris Phillips, 1996).

This past season, Bedard led all CHL skaters in goals (71), points (143), shots on goal (360), and points per game (2.51) in 57 regular-season games. Bedard’s 143 points this past season were the most recorded in a single season by a CHL skater since 2007 Chicago Blackhawks’ first overall pick Patrick Kane registered 145 points with the London Knights of the Ontario Hockey League (OHL) in 2006-07.

Earlier this month, he became the first player in CHL history to take home the Top Prospect, Top Scorer, and David Branch Player of the Year awards in the same season. No player had won all three in the same season since the Top Scorer award was introduced in 1994.

Over the last 17 NHL Drafts, dating back to 2007 and including 2023, CHL players have been selected first overall on 12 occasions, which is the most of any development league in the world.

Nate Danielson (Brandon Wheat Kings, C / WHL) – 9th Overall – Detroit Red Wings

After a season where he led the Brandon Wheat Kings in all offensive categories including goals (33), assists (45), points (78), and power-play points (38), Nate Danielson was chosen 9th overall by the Detroit Red Wings this evening.

Coming into the draft, Danielson made one of the most significant jumps in the NHL Central Scouting’s final ranking of North American skaters, moving up to No. 7 from No. 13 on their midterm list. His 78 points this past year were the most by a Brandon Wheat Kings skater over the last four seasons.

The 18-year-old captain of the Wheat Kings is now the sixth player from Brandon over the last 10 years to have been selected in the first round of an NHL Draft.

Zach Benson (Winnipeg ICE, LW / WHL) – 13th Overall – Buffalo Sabres

Zach Benson is the 3rd CHL player to come off the board, having been selected by the Buffalo Sabres with the 13th overall pick.

Having finished third in the WHL in scoring with 98 points, the 18-year-old from Langley, B.C., led all WHL forward with a plus-68 rating and placed second among WHL skaters with six short-handed goals this past season.

Before the start of this past season, Benson competed for Team Canada at the 2022 Hlinka Gretzky Cup, where he tallied seven points (2G, 5A) in five games en route to helping Canada win gold in Red Deer, Alta.

Benson’s selection on the first night of this year’s draft marks the second straight year that a Winnipeg ICE product was chosen in the first round, as in 2022, both Matthew Savoie (Buffalo Sabres) and Conor Geekie (Arizona Coyotes) were first-round selections a year ago.

Benson coming off the board at 13th overall stands as the fifth year in a row that three or more players from the WHL have been taken in the first round.

Brayden Yager (Moose Jaw Warriors, C / WHL) – 14th Overall – Pittsburgh Penguins

Coming in at 14th overall, having been selected by the Pittsburgh Penguins, is Brayden Yager of the Moose Jaw Warriors.

This past May, Yager was awarded the Brad Hornung Memorial Trophy as the WHL’s Most Sportsmanlike Player. The 18-year-old from Saskatoon, Sask., recorded a career-high 78 points (28G, 50A) while collecting only 14 penalty minutes in 67 games this season. Yager also finished in a tie for sixth in the WHL for game-winning goals (7) and ranked sixth in points per game (1.60) during the 2023 WHL Playoffs.

His 2022-23 campaign came on the heels of a memorable rookie season for Yager. During his rookie season with the Warriors in 2021-22, Yager set a franchise record for goals as a 16-year-old when he scored 34. His rookie season was also recognized at the 2022 CHL Awards, where he became the first Moose Jaw Warrior to ever be named CHL Rookie of the Year.

Samuel Honzek (Vancouver Giants, LW / WHL) – 16th Overall – Calgary Flames

Following a strong rookie campaign in the WHL in 2022-23, Samuel Honzek is headed to the Calgary Flames after being chosen 16th overall.

Honzek, who was chosen by the Vancouver Giants with the 10th overall pick of the 2022 CHL Import Draft, finished tied for the WHL’s rookie scoring lead by averaging 1.30 points per game last season. The 18-year-old from Slovakia also finished second in the WHL for scoring (56 points) and goals (23) as a rookie.

Honzek is just the third Vancouver Giants skater to be selected in the first round over the last 15 years (Evander Kane – 2009; Bowen Byram – 2019).

The 2023 NHL Draft marks the 15th time in the past 18 years in which the WHL has seen five or more players selected in the first round of the NHL Draft.

Colby Barlow (Owen Sound Attack, LW / OHL) – 18th Overall – Winnipeg Jets

The first Ontario Hockey League (OHL) player off the board tonight is Colby Barlow, who gets taken with the 18th pick by the Winnipeg Jets.

Named the youngest captain in Owen Sound Attack history, Barlow put together one of the best seasons in the OHL in 2022-23. He tied for the lead among CHL skaters with 12 game-winning goals last season, while also finishing fifth in the OHL with 46 goals in 59 regular season games. His performance led to his selection to the OHL’s First All-Star Team.

Barlow was awarded the CHL’s Scholastic Player of the Year Award earlier this month, having achieved a 93% average through six Grade 12 University-level courses over the last year. The 18-year-old from Orillia, Ont., was the first member of the Attack to ever win this prestigious award.

Barlow is the highest Attack player to have been selected since Nick Suzuki was drafted by the Vegas Golden Knights in the first round back in 2017. He’s also just the fifth member of the Attack since 2000 to have been taken in the first round of an NHL Draft.

Oliver Bonk (London Knights, D / OHL) – 22nd Overall – Philadelphia Flyers

Coming in at No. 22 overall is London Knights defenceman Oliver Bonk, who was drafted by the Philadelphia Flyers. He’s the first CHL defenceman to come off the board at the 2023 NHL Draft.

Son of 14-year NHL veteran and former Ottawa Senator Radek Bonk, Oliver put together one of the strongest rookie campaigns in the OHL in 2022-23. Bonk’s 10 goals last season were the third-most of any rookie defenceman in the OHL last season. His 40 points also placed him second among OHL rookie defencemen.

Bonk added 11 assists in 21 playoff games during London’s impressive postseason run this past spring. Last summer, Bonk also helped Team Canada take home a gold medal at the 2022 Hlinka Gretzky Cup.

Bonk joins Knights teammate Logan Mailloux (2021, 31st overall, Montreal Canadiens) as an NHL first-round pick.

Tanner Molendyk (Saskatoon Blades, D / WHL) – 24th Overall – Nashville Predators

Marking the sixth WHL player to be selected in tonight’s first round, Saskatoon Blades defenceman Tanner Molendyk is headed to the Nashville Predators after being drafted 24th overall.

Tanner Molendyk put together a strong campaign in 2022-2023. The 18-year-old from McBride, B.C., finished 10th among WHL defencemen with a plus-31 rating last season. He also tallied career-highs in goals (9), assists (28) and points (37) in the last year. Prior to the start of the WHL season, Molendyk helped Team Canada win gold at the 2022 Hlinka Gretzky Cup, where notched four points (1G, 3A) in five games.

Molendyk’s selection in the first round marks the first time since 2019 that a Saskatoon Blade is taken during the first night of the NHL Draft (2019 – Kirby Dach, 3rd overall, Chicago Blackhawks).

Quentin Musty (Sudbury Wolves, LW / OHL) – 26th Overall – San Jose Sharks

For the third time in the last four years, a Sudbury Wolves skater has heard their name called on the first night of an NHL Draft.

Tonight, it was Quentin Musty’s turn, as the 17-year-old was chosen 26th overall by the San Jose Sharks.

Ranked 11th in points per game (1.47) in the OHL last season, Musty led Sudbury Wolves in assists (52) while also placing second on the team in scoring (78) in 2022-23. Last December, the 17-year-old from Hamburg, N.Y., matched a franchise record by recording seven points (1G, 6A) in a single game.

In August 2022, Musty represented Team U.S.A. at the Hlinka Gretzky Cup, where he led the Americans in tournament scoring with five points (1G, 4A) through four games.

Calum Ritchie (Oshawa Generals, C / OHL) – 27th Overall – Colorado Avalanche

Oshawa Generals centreman Calum Ritchie is headed to the Colorado Avalanche after being chosen 27th overall.

Having averaged exactly a point per game last season, Ritchie finished third in both assists (35) and scoring (59 points) on the Oshawa Generals last season. Additionally, in August 2022, Ritchie helped Team Canada to a gold medal at the Hlinka Gretzky Cup, where he led all Canadian skaters with 10 points in five games.

His success in 2022-2023 came on the heels of an impressive rookie campaign. During his first season in the OHL, back in 2021-2022, Ritchie registered 19 goals and 23 assists, which helped lead to a selection to the OHL’s First All-Rookie Team for that season. The 18-year-old from Oakville, Ont., also led all OHL rookies in 2021-22 with 10 power-play goals.

Ritchie becomes the first Oshawa General to be selected in the first round in nine years.

Ritchie’s selection marks the 10th CHL player chosen during tonight’s first round. The CHL has now had 10 or more of its players selected in the first round of every NHL Draft dating back to 1969 – a streak that now runs at 55 consecutive drafts.

Easton Cowan (London Knights, LW / OHL) – 28th Overall – Toronto Maple Leafs

Easton Cowan becomes the second London Knights skater to be chosen during tonight’s first round, as the Toronto Maple Leafs took the left winger with the No. 28 pick.

Cowan put together a solid 2022-23 rookie campaign, tallying 20 goals and 33 assists for a total of 53 points. His 20 goals were tied for the fifth-most among rookie OHL skaters, while his 53 points ranked third amongst that same group.

In the playoffs, Cowan was a big contributor to the London Knights’ run to the OHL Championship Series, where they ultimately fell to the Peterborough Petes. The 18-year-old from Mount Brydges, Ont., had nine goals in the 2023 OHL Playoffs, which was the most of any rookie in the OHL and placed him in a tie for seventh among all OHL skaters. Moreover, his 12 assists and 21 points were also the best of any rookie during the OHL Playoffs.

Cowan completes a run that saw three straight OHL skaters get drafted at the 2023 NHL Draft. He’s also one of five OHL players, which includes teammate Oliver Bonk, to be selected during this first night of the draft.

Following the first round, there have now been a total of 880 players from the CHL selected in the first round of an NHL Draft since 1969. The 2023 NHL Draft will continue on Thursday at 11 a.m. ET / 8 a.m. PT with rounds two through seven.

(FEATURE PHOTO CREDIT: NATALIE SHAVER)