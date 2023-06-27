CHL alumnus honoured at 2023 NHL Awards

A number of CHL alumnus, highlighted by former Erie Otter Connor McDavid, were honoured Monday night at the 2023 NHL Awards in Nashville, TN.

The Edmonton Oilers captain took home four pieces of hardware after he collected the Hart Memorial Trophy, Ted Lindsay Award, Maurice Richard Trophy and Art Ross Trophy.

The 26-year-old claimed the Hart Trophy as the league’s most valuable player for the third time in his career while it was the fourth time he won the Ted Lindsay Award. In 82 games last season, McDavid recorded a league-best 64 goals and 153 points to claim the Maurice Richard and Art Ross Trophy respectively.

In 166 games with Erie between 2012-15, McDavid, who was CHL Player of the Year in 2015, tallied 285 points before he was selected first overall by the Oilers in that same year. In 569 games with Edmonton, McDavid has recorded 850 points (303 goals) and has tallied six 100-point seasons.

Furthermore, former Acadie-Bathurst star Patrice Bergeron won his sixth Frank J. Selke Award as the NHL’s top forward who best excels in the defensive aspects of the game. The Boston Bruins legend played 74 games for the Titan between 2002-03 where he tallied 74 points. Bergeron was the 45th overall pick in the 2003 NHL Draft.

Tampa Bay captain, and former Sarnia Sting star, Steven Stamkos collected the Mark Messier NHL Leadership Award that is given to the player who exemplifies great leadership qualities to his team, on and off the ice, during the regular season and who plays a leading role in his community growing the game of hockey. Stamkos, who surpassed 500 career goals this past season, was the first overall pick in the 2008 NHL Draft after he amassed 197 points over two seasons with the Sting. Stamkos is the Lightning’s franchise record holder for goals (515) and points (1,056).

Pittsburgh Penguins defenceman Kris Letang was awarded the Bill Masteron Trophy as the player who best exemplifies the qualities of perseverance, sportsmanship, and dedication to hockey. Letang, who suffered a second stroke during the regular season, has played 17 seasons with Pittsburgh and is a three-time Stanley Cup champion. The 36-year-old played 170 games for Val-d’Or between 2004-07 and has appeared in 1,005 contests with the Penguins.

Mikael Backlund, who played 28 games for the Kelowna Rockets during the 2008-09 season, collected the King Clancy Memorial Trophy as the player who best exemplifies leadership qualities on and off the ice and has made a noteworthy humanitarian contribution in his community. The 34-year-old has played 908 games in the NHL, the 27th most among Swedish born players.

McDavid was also named to the NHL’s First All-Star Team alongside Dallas’ Jason Robertson. The former Kingston and Niagara forward, who notched 317 OHL points in 252 games between 2015-19, had a career high 109 points in 2022-23 to earn his first selection.

Leon Draisaitl, who tallied 216 points for Prince Albert and Kelowna from 2012-15, was named to the NHL’s Second All-Star Team after he had a career high 128 points, as was former London Knight Matthew Tkachuk who helped lead the Florida Panthers to the Stanley Cup Finals after a 109-point season in his first season with the club.

Wyatt Johnson, who was tied for the NHL rookie lead with 24 goals, was named to the NHL’s All-Rookie Team. Johnson, who led the CHL with 124 points last year with Windsor and was the 23rd overall pick in the 2021 NHL Draft by the Stars, was fourth in rookie scoring with 41 points.