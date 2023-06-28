Regina Pats forward Connor Bedard drafted 1st overall at 2023 NHL Draft

Bedard becomes the first WHL player to be selected 1st overall since Ryan Nugent-Hopkins was chosen with the top pick in 2011, and he’s also just the third WHL player to achieve the feat in the last 34 years

Regina Pats forward Connor Bedard was selected first overall by the Chicago Blackhawks at the 2023 NHL Draft in Nashville, Tennessee – making him the first Canadian Hockey League (CHL) player to achieve the feat since former Rimouski Océanic forward Alexis Lafrenière was chosen with the top pick by the New York Rangers in 2020. Bedard is also the first Western Hockey League (WHL) player to be drafted first overall since 2011, and just the third from the WHL to earn this distinction in the last 34 years.

In addition to joining a long list of great CHL players to accomplish the feat (see below), among those who hail from the WHL, Bedard joins Ryan Nugent-Hopkins (2011), Chris Phillips (1996), Mike Modano (1988), Wendel Clark (1985), Gord Kluzak (1982), Doug Wickenheiser (1980), Mel Bridgman (1975), and Greg Joly (1974) as the only nine players from the WHL to have had their names called first at an NHL Draft.

This past season, Connor Bedard had a year to remember as a member of the Regina Pats. The 17-year-old from North Vancouver, B.C., led all CHL skaters in goals (71), points (143), shots on goal (360), and points per game (2.51) in 57 regular-season games. He was the first WHL player in 27 years to top 140 points in the regular season, and his 71 goals were the most by a WHL player in 24 years (Pavel Brendl: 73 in 1998-99).

Bedard’s 143 points were also the most recorded in a single season by a CHL skater since 2007 Chicago Blackhawks’ first overall pick Patrick Kane registered 145 points with the London Knights of the Ontario Hockey League (OHL) in 2006-07.

During the postseason, Bedard also scored 10 goals and 20 points in seven playoff games for Regina in its first-round playoff loss to Saskatoon — making him the first WHL player since 2012 to score 10 or more goals in a single playoff series. Between both regular season and playoffs, Bedard was held off the scoresheet on just five occasions in 64 games. Since 2020, when he became the first-ever player to be granted exceptional status in the WHL, Bedard has skated in 134 career regular season games, collecting 271 points (134G, 137A) along the way.

His success during his historic 2022-23 campaign led him to become the first player in CHL history to take home the Top Prospect, Top Scorer, and David Branch Player of the Year awards in the same season. No player had won all three in the same season since the Top Scorer award was introduced in 1994. Bedard was also the first to take home three prizes at a single CHL Awards since Connor McDavid achieved the feat as a member of the OHL’s Erie Otters in 2015 (David Branch Player of the Year, Top Prospect & Scholastic Player of the Year awards).

Over the last 17 NHL Drafts, dating back to 2007 and including 2023, CHL players have been selected first overall on 12 occasions, which is the most of any development league in the world. Additionally, over the last 54 years, there have been 41 players drafted first overall to the NHL from one of the CHL’s three member leagues: the WHL, OHL, and Quebec Major Junior Hockey League (QMJHL).

List of WHL, OHL & QMJHL Players Selected 1st Overall in NHL Draft since 1969

2023 – Forward – Connor Bedard (Regina Pats, WHL) – Chicago Blackhawks

2020 – Forward – Alexis Lafrenière (Rimouski Océanic, QMJHL) – New York Rangers

2017 – Forward – Nico Hischier (Halifax Mooseheads, QMJHL) – New Jersey Devils

2015 – Forward – Connor McDavid (Erie Otters, OHL) – Edmonton Oilers

2014 – Defenceman – Aaron Ekblad (Barrie Colts, OHL) – Florida Panthers

2013 – Forward – Nathan MacKinnon (Halifax Mooseheads, QMJHL) – Colorado Avalanche

2012 – Forward – Nail Yakupov (Sarnia Sting, OHL) – Edmonton Oilers

2011 – Forward – Ryan Nugent-Hopkins (Red Deer Rebels, WHL) – Edmonton Oilers

2010 – Forward – Taylor Hall (Windsor Spitfires, OHL) – Edmonton Oilers

2009 – Forward – John Tavares (London Knights, OHL) – New York Islanders

2008 – Forward – Steven Stamkos (Sarnia Sting, OHL) – Tampa Bay Lightning

2007 – Forward – Patrick Kane (London Knights, OHL) – Chicago Blackhawks

2005 – Forward – Sidney Crosby (Rimouski Océanic, QMJHL) – Pittsburgh Penguins

2003 – Goaltender – Marc-André Fleury (Cape Breton Screaming Eagles, QMJHL) – Pittsburgh Penguins

2002 – Forward – Rick Nash (London Knights, OHL) – Columbus Blue Jackets

1998 – Forward – Vincent Lecavalier (Rimouski Océanic, QMJHL) – Tampa Bay Lightning

1997 – Forward – Joe Thornton (Sault Ste. Marie Greyhounds, OHL) – Boston Bruins

1996 – Defenceman – Chris Phillips (Prince Albert Raiders, WHL) – Ottawa Senators

1995 – Defenceman – Bryan Berard (Detroit Junior Red Wings, OHL) – Ottawa Senators

1994 – Defenceman – Ed Jovanowski (Windsor Spitfires, OHL) – Florida Panthers

1993 – Forward – Alexandre Daigle (Victoriaville Tigres, QMJHL) – Ottawa Senators

1991 – Forward – Eric Lindros (Oshawa Generals, OHL) – Québec Nordiques

1990 – Forward – Owen Nolan (Cornwall Royals, OHL) – Québec Nordiques

1988 – Forward – Mike Modano (Prince Albert Raiders, WHL) – Minnesota North Stars

1987 – Forward – Pierre Turgeon (Granby Bisons, QMJHL) – Buffalo Sabres

1985 – Defenceman – Wendel Clark (Saskatoon Blades, WHL) – Toronto Maple Leafs

1984 – Forward – Mario Lemieux (Laval Voisins, QMJHL) – Pittsburgh Penguins

1982 – Defenceman – Gord Kluzak (Billings Bighorns, WHL) – Boston Bruins

1981 – Forward – Dale Hawerchuk (Cornwall Royals, QMJHL) – Winnipeg Jets

1980 – Forward – Doug Wickenheiser (Regina Pats, WHL) – Montreal Canadiens

1979 – Defenceman – Rob Ramage (London Knights, OHL) – Colorado Rockies

1978 – Forward – Bobby Smith (Ottawa 67’s, OHL) – Minnesota North Stars

1977 – Forward – Dale McCourt (St. Catharines Fincups, OHL) – London Knights

1976 – Defenceman – Rick Green (London Knights, OHL) – Washington Capitals

1975 – Forward – Mel Bridgman (Victoria Cougars, WHL) – Philadelphia Flyers

1974 – Defenceman – Greg Joly (Regina Pats, WHL) – Washington Capitals

1973 – Defenceman – Denis Potvin (Ottawa 67’s, OHL) – New York Islanders

1972 – Forward – Billy Harris (Toronto Marlboros, OHL) – New York Islanders

1971 – Forward – Guy Lafleur (Québec Remparts, QMJHL) – Montreal Canadiens

1970 – Forward – Gilbert Perreault (Montreal Junior Canadiens, OHL) – Buffalo Sabres

1969 – Forward – Rejean Houle (Montreal Junior Canadiens, OHL) – Montreal Canadiens