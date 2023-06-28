Regina Pats forward Connor Bedard drafted 1st overall at 2023 NHL Draft

Bedard becomes the first WHL player to be selected 1st overall since Ryan Nugent-Hopkins was chosen with the top pick in 2011, and he’s also just the third WHL player to achieve the feat in the last 34 years
Regina Pats forward Connor Bedard was selected first overall by the Chicago Blackhawks at the 2023 NHL Draft in Nashville, Tennessee – making him the first Canadian Hockey League (CHL) player to achieve the feat since former Rimouski Océanic forward Alexis Lafrenière was chosen with the top pick by the New York Rangers in 2020. Bedard is also the first Western Hockey League (WHL) player to be drafted first overall since 2011, and just the third from the WHL to earn this distinction in the last 34 years.
In addition to joining a long list of great CHL players to accomplish the feat (see below), among those who hail from the WHL, Bedard joins Ryan Nugent-Hopkins (2011), Chris Phillips (1996), Mike Modano (1988), Wendel Clark (1985), Gord Kluzak (1982), Doug Wickenheiser (1980), Mel Bridgman (1975), and Greg Joly (1974) as the only nine players from the WHL to have had their names called first at an NHL Draft.
This past season, Connor Bedard had a year to remember as a member of the Regina Pats. The 17-year-old from North Vancouver, B.C., led all CHL skaters in goals (71), points (143), shots on goal (360), and points per game (2.51) in 57 regular-season games. He was the first WHL player in 27 years to top 140 points in the regular season, and his 71 goals were the most by a WHL player in 24 years (Pavel Brendl: 73 in 1998-99).
Bedard’s 143 points were also the most recorded in a single season by a CHL skater since 2007 Chicago Blackhawks’ first overall pick Patrick Kane registered 145 points with the London Knights of the Ontario Hockey League (OHL) in 2006-07.
During the postseason, Bedard also scored 10 goals and 20 points in seven playoff games for Regina in its first-round playoff loss to Saskatoon — making him the first WHL player since 2012 to score 10 or more goals in a single playoff series. Between both regular season and playoffs, Bedard was held off the scoresheet on just five occasions in 64 games. Since 2020, when he became the first-ever player to be granted exceptional status in the WHL, Bedard has skated in 134 career regular season games, collecting 271 points (134G, 137A) along the way.
His success during his historic 2022-23 campaign led him to become the first player in CHL history to take home the Top Prospect, Top Scorer, and David Branch Player of the Year awards in the same season. No player had won all three in the same season since the Top Scorer award was introduced in 1994. Bedard was also the first to take home three prizes at a single CHL Awards since Connor McDavid achieved the feat as a member of the OHL’s Erie Otters in 2015 (David Branch Player of the Year, Top Prospect & Scholastic Player of the Year awards).
Over the last 17 NHL Drafts, dating back to 2007 and including 2023, CHL players have been selected first overall on 12 occasions, which is the most of any development league in the world. Additionally, over the last 54 years, there have been 41 players drafted first overall to the NHL from one of the CHL’s three member leagues: the WHL, OHL, and Quebec Major Junior Hockey League (QMJHL).
List of WHL, OHL & QMJHL Players Selected 1st Overall in NHL Draft since 1969
2023 – Forward – Connor Bedard (Regina Pats, WHL) – Chicago Blackhawks
2020 – Forward – Alexis Lafrenière (Rimouski Océanic, QMJHL) – New York Rangers
2017 – Forward – Nico Hischier (Halifax Mooseheads, QMJHL) – New Jersey Devils
2015 – Forward – Connor McDavid (Erie Otters, OHL) – Edmonton Oilers
2014 – Defenceman – Aaron Ekblad (Barrie Colts, OHL) – Florida Panthers
2013 – Forward – Nathan MacKinnon (Halifax Mooseheads, QMJHL) – Colorado Avalanche
2012 – Forward – Nail Yakupov (Sarnia Sting, OHL) – Edmonton Oilers
2011 – Forward – Ryan Nugent-Hopkins (Red Deer Rebels, WHL) – Edmonton Oilers
2010 – Forward – Taylor Hall (Windsor Spitfires, OHL) – Edmonton Oilers
2009 – Forward – John Tavares (London Knights, OHL) – New York Islanders
2008 – Forward – Steven Stamkos (Sarnia Sting, OHL) – Tampa Bay Lightning
2007 – Forward – Patrick Kane (London Knights, OHL) – Chicago Blackhawks
2005 – Forward – Sidney Crosby (Rimouski Océanic, QMJHL) – Pittsburgh Penguins
2003 – Goaltender – Marc-André Fleury (Cape Breton Screaming Eagles, QMJHL) – Pittsburgh Penguins
2002 – Forward – Rick Nash (London Knights, OHL) – Columbus Blue Jackets
1998 – Forward – Vincent Lecavalier (Rimouski Océanic, QMJHL) – Tampa Bay Lightning
1997 – Forward – Joe Thornton (Sault Ste. Marie Greyhounds, OHL) – Boston Bruins
1996 – Defenceman – Chris Phillips (Prince Albert Raiders, WHL) – Ottawa Senators
1995 – Defenceman – Bryan Berard (Detroit Junior Red Wings, OHL) – Ottawa Senators
1994 – Defenceman – Ed Jovanowski (Windsor Spitfires, OHL) – Florida Panthers
1993 – Forward – Alexandre Daigle (Victoriaville Tigres, QMJHL) – Ottawa Senators
1991 – Forward – Eric Lindros (Oshawa Generals, OHL) – Québec Nordiques
1990 – Forward – Owen Nolan (Cornwall Royals, OHL) – Québec Nordiques
1988 – Forward – Mike Modano (Prince Albert Raiders, WHL) – Minnesota North Stars
1987 – Forward – Pierre Turgeon (Granby Bisons, QMJHL) – Buffalo Sabres
1985 – Defenceman – Wendel Clark (Saskatoon Blades, WHL) – Toronto Maple Leafs
1984 – Forward – Mario Lemieux (Laval Voisins, QMJHL) – Pittsburgh Penguins
1982 – Defenceman – Gord Kluzak (Billings Bighorns, WHL) – Boston Bruins
1981 – Forward – Dale Hawerchuk (Cornwall Royals, QMJHL) – Winnipeg Jets
1980 – Forward – Doug Wickenheiser (Regina Pats, WHL) – Montreal Canadiens
1979 – Defenceman – Rob Ramage (London Knights, OHL) – Colorado Rockies
1978 – Forward – Bobby Smith (Ottawa 67’s, OHL) – Minnesota North Stars
1977 – Forward – Dale McCourt (St. Catharines Fincups, OHL) – London Knights
1976 – Defenceman – Rick Green (London Knights, OHL) – Washington Capitals
1975 – Forward – Mel Bridgman (Victoria Cougars, WHL) – Philadelphia Flyers
1974 – Defenceman – Greg Joly (Regina Pats, WHL) – Washington Capitals
1973 – Defenceman – Denis Potvin (Ottawa 67’s, OHL) – New York Islanders
1972 – Forward – Billy Harris (Toronto Marlboros, OHL) – New York Islanders
1971 – Forward – Guy Lafleur (Québec Remparts, QMJHL) – Montreal Canadiens
1970 – Forward – Gilbert Perreault (Montreal Junior Canadiens, OHL) – Buffalo Sabres
1969 – Forward – Rejean Houle (Montreal Junior Canadiens, OHL) – Montreal Canadiens