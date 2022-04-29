2022 NHL Draft | Under the Microscope: David Spacek

As a child, David Spacek lived in Montreal for two and a half years while his father, Jaroslav, played for the Canadiens.

Today, he is back in the province of Quebec, and is doing all he can to follow in his dad’s footsteps by playing a whole lot like him for the Sherbrooke Phoenix.

“He inspired me to start playing and he gives me tips and tricks almost everyday,” said Spacek about his dad.

After being selected in the second round of the 2021 CHL Import Draft, the 19-year-old defenseman has made a strong first impression during his rookie season in the QMJHL. He has registered 12 goals and 49 points in 55 games this season, combined with a reliable and effective defensive game.

Quiet and reserved by nature, Spacek may not show a lot of emotion, but he’s still very appreciated by his teammates. Given that he had already lived in North America and spoke perfect English, he was able to adapt quickly to the realities of Major Junior hockey.

While Spacek admits that he needs to improve his two-way play, compete better in one-on-one situations and make sure he boxes out his opponents, especially in front of his net, his head coach, Stéphane Julien, believes that once he improves his skating, he’ll be able to make the jump to the professional level. That’s because he’s physically ready and his dangerous shot is too.

“Defensively, he’s a player who is extremely solid physically. He makes good first passes, and his shot is NHL calibre already,” explained Julien.

The coach added that on the power play, Spacek can put opponents on their heels thanks to his biggest weapon and even compared him to his father, because he’s strong both physically and defensively.

Spacek, who represented Czechia at the shortened World Juniors tournament in December, will continue to grow and gain confidence as he plays more games on North American ice. That’s great news for NHL teams looking to add a steady defenseman, who has a full box of tools to work with, at this summer’s draft.

David Spacek

Height: 6’0″ | Weight: 180 lbs

Birthdate: February 18, 2003

Birthplace: Columbus, Ohio, USA

Shoots: Right