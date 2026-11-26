Road to 2027 Memorial Cup: Tigres claw their way up the standings

By Will MacLaren

Last year, the Victoriaville Tigres were all about taking measured steps. Coming off a last place finish, this pack of young felines found themselves tied for 14th overall and quickly dispatched from the postseason. Not great but certainly an improvement.

One of the keys to that turnaround is also driving a substantial resurgence this season. Egor Shilov landed in Victoriaville a year ago as the third pick overall at the 2025 CHL Import draft. By the time the year was over, he had led all QMJHL rookies in scoring during the regular season and heard his name called by the Colorado Avalanche in the second round at the 2026 NHL Draft.

“We’ve got a little bit older,” Shilov explains. “We have two really good goalies and we’re getting much better in our own zone, which has been very important. I’d say at the start of the season, we weren’t that good in our own zone but we’ve been working at it every week. It’s getting better.”

Indeed, it’s been a process to plug the leaks in a Victoriaville defence that led the league in goals against among playoff bound clubs last year. Fortunately, a fine-tuned offence helped cover those warts early on. Helping smooth that defensive transition is the aforementioned netminding duo of Raphael Precourt and Shilov’s Russian countryman Andrei Nikolayev who will represent Team CHL at next week’s CHL USA Prospects Challenge. But it’s that high octane group up front that remains this club’s calling card.

Along with Shilov, Alexey Vlasov returns after a stellar freshman campaign of his own in 2025-26. Depth up front has been provided ably by Deryk Lemaire, Xavier Lebel and rookie Alexis Guevin. Veteran defenceman Matheo Lepage has been a stabilizing force while the group on the back end finds its legs. Finally, there was a key transaction in the offseason that sent Thomas Desruisseux, fresh off a league title with Chicoutimi, to the Bois-Francs region as an overager. Complimenting Shilov and Vlasov, he has helped formed one of the league’s top lines.

“First of all, he’s a good guy and a great teammate,” Shilov observes of Desruisseaux. “He’s got so much experience but we still learn a lot from each other. It’s been great to be around him.”

It’s been a special season already for Shilov. Before the team even took to the ice for the stat of the regular season, he was named captain of the Tigres. It speaks to a maturity beyond his 18 years and is an honour he has not accepted lightly.

“I’m proud to be a captain of this team,” he says. “It’s been one of the best experiences of my career, especially to be a leader of this team at such a young age.”

With a fine mix of seasoned veterans and young, raw skill, the Tigres are challenging for top spot in the Western Conference. And after winning their share of track meets early on, they now appear to be well equipped for a marathon. It provides the built-in motivation their captain seems to thrive on.

“We don’t just have a great bunch of players; we have a great bunch of guys,” Shilov concludes. “Most importantly, we’re winning.”