Oil Kings join Winterhawks in Second Round of 2022 WHL Playoffs

The Edmonton Oil Kings joined the Portland Winterhawks in the Second Round of the 2022 WHL Playoffs Thursday, defeating the Lethbridge Hurricanes 6-4 to sweep their First Round series.

Here’s a look at the latest from the WHL Playoffs following Thursday’s action!

CHASING THE CROWN

The Edmonton Oil Kings know they will start the next round of the WHL Playoffs on home ice, but their next opponent is yet to be determined. The Oil Kings spread the offence around during their 6-4 win at Lethbridge Thursday. 12 different skaters collected a point, while NHL first-round picks Dylan Guenther (Arizona Coyotes) and Jake Neighbours (St. Louis Blues) each enjoyed multi-point efforts. Veteran forward Josh Williams put Edmonton ahead for good Thursday with a power-play marker at 15:57 of the third period, as the Oil Kings won a game that featured 0-0, 1-1, 2-2, 3-3 and 4-4 ties.

TONIGHT’S MATCHUPS

Friday’s docket includes six games, with four Clubs (Kamloops, Moose Jaw, Seattle, Winnipeg) all having the opportunity to advance to the Second Round.