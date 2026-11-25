Where to watch the 2026 CHL USA Prospects Challenge presented by Primaris

Team CHL faces the U.S. National Under-18 Team on December 1 in Chicoutimi and December 2 in Québec City. Both games start at 7 p.m. ET (5 p.m. in most of B.C. and 4 p.m. on the U.S. West Coast).

The Canadian Hockey League (CHL) today announces broadcast and streaming details for the 2026 CHL USA Prospects Challenge presented by Primaris. Fans in Canada can watch both games live on TSN in English and RDS in French, while NHL Network will carry both games live in the United States. Fans around the world, including those in Canada and the United States, can also stream both games live for free on the CHL’s official YouTube channel.

TEAM CHL ROSTER: A bilingual roster listing all 22 players, their positions, and their CHL clubs

MEDIA ASSETS: Download photos, game highlights, player headshots, and logos for event coverage

TEAM CHL MEDIA GUIDE: Find player and staff biographies, season and career statistics, and storylines to follow in Québec

Game schedule

Date Puck drop Venue Tuesday, December 1 7 p.m. ET

5 p.m. (most of B.C.)

4 p.m. (U.S. West Coast) Georges-Vézina Centre, Chicoutimi Wednesday, December 2 7 p.m. ET

5 p.m. (most of B.C.)

4 p.m. (U.S. West Coast) Vidéotron Centre, Québec City

The third edition of the CHL USA Prospects Challenge will pit 22 of the CHL’s top prospects for the 2027 NHL Draft against the U.S. National Under-18 Team. Team CHL represents 18 clubs across the Western Hockey League (WHL), Ontario Hockey League (OHL), and Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL), with 17 players rated by NHL Central Scouting as potential first-round picks.

The Chicoutimi Saguenéens and Québec Remparts will become the first QMJHL clubs to host the CHL USA Prospects Challenge. For Remparts forwards Carter Meyer and James Scantlebury, Game 2 will offer the opportunity to represent Team CHL on home ice in Québec City.

EN Broadcast Team

Play-by-play announcer Matt Cullen and analyst Cameron Gaunce will call both games in English after working together on SiriusXM’s coverage of the 2026 IIHF World Junior Championship. Cullen, a five-time Olympic commentator for CBC Sports, calls Ottawa Senators games on TSN and select Toronto Marlies home games on FloHockey. He also called the 2026 QMJHL Championship Series for TSN.

Gaunce spent three OHL seasons on defence for the Mississauga St. Michael’s Majors, recording 141 points in 185 regular-season games. He earned OHL Second All-Star Team honours in each of his final two seasons and captained the Majors in 2009–10. A second-round pick of the Colorado Avalanche, he played more than 900 professional games over 15 seasons and won the 2014 Calder Cup with the Texas Stars.

Dylan Baker, the radio voice of the OHL’s Guelph Storm, will report from rinkside in both cities. In his final year of Toronto Metropolitan University’s Sport Media program, Baker has worked the past three Memorial Cups and both previous editions of the CHL USA Prospects Challenge. He was the bilingual public address announcer for the 2025 CHL USA Prospects Challenge in Calgary and Lethbridge.

FR Broadcast Team

François-Etienne Corbin will host the French-language broadcast from the studio. His hosting credits at RDS include Ottawa Senators and Laval Rocket games and the 2026 World Juniors. Patrick Friolet, a Montreal Canadiens reporter with more than two decades at RDS, will call the games alongside analyst Marc-André Dumont.

After winning the 2008 QMJHL title as an assistant with the Gatineau Olympiques, Dumont led the Val-d’Or Foreurs and Cape Breton Screaming Eagles in 652 regular-season games and 65 playoff games. He spent seven seasons as Cape Breton’s head coach and general manager and was an assistant coach for Canada at the 2019 World Juniors.

Stéphane Leroux will report from rinkside in Chicoutimi and Québec City. Leroux has covered junior hockey for RDS since 1990, including the QMJHL, the Memorial Cup, and the World Juniors. He also calls Laval Rocket home games. With Dumont as analyst, Leroux called both the QMJHL final between Chicoutimi and Moncton and the 2026 Memorial Cup presented by Kubota in Kelowna, B.C.

About the CHL USA Prospects Challenge

Across the first two editions of the CHL USA Prospects Challenge, 42 of the 44 players who represented Team CHL were subsequently selected in the NHL Draft, including 27 in the first round — 16 from the inaugural 2024 event and 11 from the 2025 edition.

Past participants include 2025 first-overall selection Matthew Schaefer (Erie Otters / OHL) and 2026 first-round selections Caleb Malhotra (Brantford Bulldogs / OHL), Daxon Rudolph (Prince Albert Raiders / WHL), and Maddox Dagenais (Québec Remparts / QMJHL).

Team CHL swept the inaugural series in London and Oshawa in 2024 before the teams split the two games in Calgary and Lethbridge in 2025. The United States won a separate super-overtime decider to claim last year’s title, leaving the teams with one series victory apiece heading into December.

Watch both games live on December 1 and 2 at 7 p.m. ET (5 p.m. in most of B.C. and 4 p.m. on the U.S. West Coast) on TSN and RDS in Canada, NHL Network in the United States, and the CHL’s official YouTube channel worldwide. Tickets for the December 1 game in Chicoutimi and the December 2 game in Québec City are available at CHL.ca/ProspectsChallenge.