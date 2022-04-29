OHL Scholarship Program Investment Tops $3.5 Million in 2021-22

Toronto, Ont. – The Ontario Hockey League announced today that a total of 349 graduates utilized their OHL Scholarship at post-secondary institutions during the 2021-22 academic year. OHL member teams made a total contribution of over $3.5 million to the OHL Scholarship Program.

Of the 349 graduates accessing their OHL Scholarship, 200 competed on U SPORTS Men’s Hockey rosters and an additional 32 accessed their scholarships while playing professionally.

Centrally administered through the OHL Office, OHL Scholarships are funded by OHL member teams, with assistance from the Government of Ontario for provincially-based clubs through the Covid-19 pandemic. Every player who plays in the OHL is eligible to receive an OHL Scholarship. The OHL graduate can utilize their scholarship worldwide at any post-secondary institution or in any career-enhancing program of his choice, including trade schools or professional career training programs.

In addition to alumni accessing their OHL Scholarship following graduation from the League, all current OHL players are encouraged to enroll in post-secondary courses with costs fully covered by OHL member teams. Team investment in scholarships being accessed by current OHL players was approximately $300,000 during the 2021-22 season.

“The investment in the OHL Scholarship Program is an important piece of the player experience and one in which the OHL and its member teams are very proud,” said Commissioner David Branch. “We’re certainly thankful for the support of Premier Doug Ford, Minister Lisa MacLeod and the Government of Ontario through the challenges of the past two seasons, assisting the OHL in continuing to be a leading supplier of talent to both the National Hockey League as well as U SPORTS.”

This year, 328 of the 349 OHL Scholarship recipients are furthering their education at Canadian Universities. A total of 254 graduates are attending Ontario-based Universities with Western University leading all post-secondary institutions with 29 OHL graduates enrolled in full-time studies, while 26 former OHL players enrolled at the University of Guelph and 24 are studying at Queen’s University. A total of 59 OHL graduates are attending Universities in Eastern Canada with the University of Prince Edward Island leading the way with 12 former players enrolled. Seven graduates have accessed their OHL Scholarship at Universities in Western Canada.

A total of 42 OHL Scholarship recipients are attending Ontario-based Colleges with Algonquin College leading the way with 12 graduates. Conestoga College and Georgian College each have four alumni attending.

A total of 20 OHL graduates are accessing their OHL Scholarship while studying at American-based post-secondary institutions while one is enrolled in an institution outside of North America.

OHL member teams have invested in excess of $25 million into the OHL Scholarship Program over the past 10 seasons.

The Ontario Hockey League annually recognizes three academic award winners for achievements in the classroom. The Bobby Smith Award is presented to the OHL Scholastic Player of the Year who combines high standards of play and academic excellence. The Roger Neilson Memorial Award is presented to the League’s top academic post-secondary student and the Ivan Tennant Memorial Award is given out to the OHL’s top academic secondary school student. The League’s academic awards will be announced on Tuesday, May 17th.