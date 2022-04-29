2022 #OHLDraft Central

The busiest day on the OHL calendar is upon us with the 2022 OHL Priority Selection presented by Real Canadian Superstore getting underway at 7:00pm. Here’s your one stop shop for all things #OHLDraft!

Broadcast Details:

The 2022 #OHLDraft will be aired for free in its entirety on CHL TV. Visit watch.chl.ca and sign up for a free account to access the stream throughout Friday and Saturday.

Friday’s coverage will be carried on YourTV, Rogers tv, Eastlink, Cable 14 and Shaw Spotlight community stations across Ontario, and will also air on the OHL Action Pak.

Priority Selection Draft Guide:

The 2022 OHL Priority Selection Draft Preview Guide is now available for download. The 45-page PDF includes eligible players, statistics, scouting reports and more, and features 2022 first overall selection Michael Misa on the front cover. Download here

Prospect Profiles:

The Ontario Hockey League has spent the past month getting to know some of the top eligible prospects for this weekend’s Priority Selection. Click on one of the 22 names below to view that player’s video profile.

Cole Beaudoin (Nepean Raiders), Ben Danford (Quinte Red Devils), Sam Dickinson (Toronto Marlboros), Gabriel Frasca (Mississauga Senators), Michael Hage (Toronto Jr. Canadiens), Kevin He (North York Rangers), Lucas Karmiris (Brantford 99ers), Jett Luchanko (London Jr. Knights), Frankie Marelli (Markham Waxers), Porter Martone (Toronto Jr. Canadiens), Brodie McConnell-Barker (London Jr. Knights), Henry Mews (Toronto Jr. Canadiens), Michael Misa (Mississauga Senators), Braedyn Rogers (Quinte Red Devils), Zayne Parekh (Markham Majors), Ethan Procyszyn (North Central Predators), Beckett Sennecke (Toronto Marlboros), Malcolm Spence (Mississauga Senators), Luca Testa (Niagara North Stars), Jack Van Volsen (Toronto Jr. Canadiens), Nathan Villeneuve (Navan Grads), Kieron Walton (North York Rangers)

