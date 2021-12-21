World Juniors Bound – Logan Stankoven

NAME: Logan Stankoven

WHL CLUB: Kamloops Blazers

HOMETOWN: Kamloops, B.C.

NHL CLUB: Dallas Stars

Starring for his hometown Kamloops Blazers, forward Logan Stankoven is set to return to the international stage with Team Canada at the upcoming 2022 IIHF World Championship in Edmonton and Red Deer, Alta.

Stankoven heads to Wild Rose Country with a share of the Blazers scoring lead this season, posting 32 points (13G-19A) for the B.C. Division leaders.

The Dallas Stars prospect is one of four WHL players on the Canadian roster that were also part of the gold medal-winning Team Canada squad at the 2021 IIHF U-18 World Championship. Stankoven posted four goals and four assists in seven outings at that event in Texas, all while compiling an astounding +14 rating.

The 5-foot-8, 170-pound forward was a second-round selection by the Dallas Stars in the 2021 NHL Draft. He signed a three-year, entry-level contract with the Stars this past September.

Stankoven has hovered around the point-per-game mark throughout his time in the WHL, amassing 91 career points (49G-42A) in 95 regular season games with the Blazers.

He’ll also be joined in Alberta by Kamloops teammate Dylan Garand, who is one of two WHL returnees from the Canadian squad that won a silver medal in 2021.