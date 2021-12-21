CHL Team of the Week (Dec. 13-19)

The Canadian Hockey League announced today the 11th edition of the CHL Team of the Week for the 2021-22 regular season based on individual performances from Dec. 13-19.

Leading the forward ranks is Halifax Mooseheads right-wing Jordan Dumais who through three appearances collected eight points counting three goals and five assists that included his third four-point game of the season coming in Saturday’s 6-2 road win over Moncton, helping him to later earn recognition as the QMJHL Player of the Week. A 17-year-old native of Ile Bizard, Que., the 2022 NHL Draft hopeful has registered 47 points through 30 contests this season, production outpaced by just one player league wide.

Also up front is Edmonton Oilers draftee Ty Tullio of the Oshawa Generals who through a pair of contests scored four times and added three assists for seven points, highlighted by a season-high four-point showing coming in Saturday’s 8-4 road triumph over Peterborough in which he collected one goal and three assists. For his efforts, Tullio was honoured as the OHL Player of the Week. A 19-year-old native of Lakeshore, Ont., the budding right-wing leads his squad in scoring with 38 points in 26 games.

Rounding out the forward group is Moose Jaw Warriors centre Ryder Korczak whose week counted three appearances in which he recorded two goals and five assists for seven points. Facing Saskatoon on Tuesday, the 19-year-old Yorkton, Sask., native collected a season high of four points counting two goals and two assists in the 5-4 final, later helping him to earn WHL Player of the Week recognition. A 2021 third-round selection of the New York Rangers, Korczak leads the Warriors in scoring with 35 points through 31 appearances.

On the blue line, Montreal Canadiens draftee William Trudeau of the Charlottetown Islanders shined in registering seven points counting two goals and five assists over a trio of contests. Facing Cape Breton on Saturday, Trudeau notched a season high of four points – all coming as assists – en route to a 7-4 victory and third-star honours. A 19-year-old native of Varennes, Que., Trudeau ranks third in team scoring among defencemen with 25 points coming in 31 games.

Also on the back end is Seattle Thunderbirds rearguard Kevin Korchinski who impressed with five points counting one goal and four assists through three showings. A projected second- or third-round selection in the upcoming NHL Draft, the 17-year-old Saskatoon native shined Tuesday in Tri-City in getting on the scoresheet four times en route to a 7-1 final over the Americans. On the season, Korchinski leads all Thunderbirds defencemen in scoring with 24 points through 28 appearances.

Between the pipes, Red Deer Rebels netminder Connor Ungar dazzled across a trio of appearances in which he found the win column against Swift Current and Calgary twice while combining for 85 saves. Facing the Hitmen on Sunday, the 2002-born goaltender turned in his top performance of the season against his hometown club in turning aside a season high of 47 shots en route to a 3-2 overtime victory. For his efforts, Ungar was named the game’s first star and was later recognized as the WHL Goaltender of the Week. Through 15 appearances this season, Ungar has come away with an 11-2-1-0 showing coupled with a .925 save percentage and 2.06 goals-against average.