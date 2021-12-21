World Juniors Bound – Olen Zellweger

NAME: Olen Zellweger

WHL CLUB: Everett Silvertips

HOMETOWN: Fort Saskatchewan, Alta.

NHL CLUB: Anaheim Ducks

One of two Everett Silvertips defencemen named to Team Canada’s 25-man roster for the upcoming IIHF World Junior Championship in Edmonton and Red Deer, Alta., Olen Zellweger brings international pedigree and offensive flair to a blueline laden with WHL talent.

Zellweger’s most recent international duty saw him compete with the Canadian squad that captured a gold medal at the 2021 IIHF U-18 World Championship in Texas this past spring. The 18-year-old finished that event in a share of the scoring lead among defencemen, posting eight points in seven outings.

The Silvertips rearguard sits fourth among WHL blueliners with 27 points (7G-20A) this season, a total that includes a five-point effort December 3 against the Tri-City Americans.

The product of Fort Saskatchewan, Alta. was a second-round selection by the Anaheim Ducks in the 2021 NHL Draft. He signed a three-year, entry-level contract with the Ducks this past August.

More than half of Zellweger’s 52 career WHL points have come during the 2021-22 season, as Everett finished the first half of the campaign atop the Western Conference with a 21-6-2-1 record.

Zellweger is also one of seven Albertans on the Canadian roster, including his Silvertips teammate Ronan Seeley.