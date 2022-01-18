Wolves’ Mitchell Weeks Named OHL Goaltender of the Week

Toronto, Ont. – The Ontario Hockey League today announced that Mitchell Weeks of the Sudbury Wolves is the OHL Goaltender of the Week, playing to a 2-0-0-1 record with a 2.92 goals-against average and .924 save percentage.

Weeks made 109 saves over three outings, helping the Wolves collect five of a possible six points on a three-in-three road trip with stops in Peterborough, Kingston and Ottawa. He provided 31 saves in Thursday’s 3-1 victory in Peterborough, claiming third star honours as the Wolves snapped an eight-game slide, earning their first win since Nov. 26th. Weeks was back in the crease on Friday in Kingston, backstopping the Wolves to an 8-4 win in front of a national audience on TSN. Weeks made 44 saves as Sudbury was outshot 48-28 in the high-scoring win. He helped the Wolves pick up a point on Saturday in Ottawa, making 34 saves in a 5-4 shootout loss as Sudbury was outshot 38-20.

A 20-year-old native of Barrie, Ont., Weeks owns a 10-11-3-1 record this season with a 3.71 goals-against average and .901 save percentage. The former first overall pick in the 2018 OHL Under-18 Priority Selection has appeared in 60 career contests with Sudbury, going 23-26-3-2 with a 3.88 goals-against average and .887 save percentage.

Also considered for the award this week, Flint Firebirds goaltender Luke Cavallin played to a 2-1-0-0 mark, posting a 3.00 goals-against average and .915 save percentage with one shutout.

2021-22 OHL Goaltenders of the Week – Regular Season:

Jan. 10 – Jan. 16: Mitchell Weeks (Sudbury Wolves)

Jan. 3 – Jan. 9: Nolan Lalonde (Erie Otters)

Dec. 27 – Jan. 2: Joe Ranger (Mississauga Steelheads)

Dec. 13 – Dec. 19: Owen Bennett (Guelph Storm)

Dec. 6 – Dec. 12: Mack Guzda (Barrie Colts)

Nov. 29 – Dec. 5: Leevi Merilainen (Kingston Frontenacs)

Nov. 22 – Nov. 28: Tye Austin (Peterborough Petes)

Nov. 15 – Nov. 21: Ben Gaudreau (Sarnia Sting)

Nov. 8 – Nov. 14: Joe Vrbetic (North Bay Battalion

Nov. 1 – Nov. 7: Roman Basran (Mississauga Steelheads)

Oct. 25 – Oct. 31: Patrick Leaver (Oshawa Generals)

Oct. 18 – Oct. 24: Jacob Oster (Guelph Storm)

Oct. 11 – Oct. 17: Brett Brochu (London Knights)

Oct. 4 – Oct. 10: Tucker Tynan (Niagara IceDogs)