Wolves’ David Goyette Named OHL Player of the Week

Toronto, Ont. – The Ontario Hockey League today announced that 2022 NHL Draft prospect David Goyette of the Sudbury Wolves is the OHL Player of the Week, helping his club claim five of a possible six points with five goals, two assists and seven points in three games with a plus/minus rating of plus-6.

Goyette picked up an assist in Sudbury’s 3-1 road win over the Peterborough Petes on Thursday before exploding for the OHL’s first four-goal showing of the 2021-22 season on Friday in Kingston. He had his best single game performance to date before a national audience on TSN, lighting the lamp four times in an 8-4 victory. He joins a list of other prominent Wolves four-goal scorers that includes Adam Ruzicka (Mar. 15, 2019), Benoit Pouliot (Feb. 17, 2006), Norm Milley (Nov. 14, 1999) and Mike Fisher (Dec. 18, 1998) among others. Goyette finished off the weekend with a goal and an assist in Saturday’s 5-4 shootout loss to the Ottawa 67’s.

A 17-year-old from Hawkesbury, Ont., Goyette climbed into a tie for the OHL’s rookie scoring lead over the weekend, drawing even with Mississauga’s Owen Beck with 29 points (12-17–29) over 31 games. The 5-foot-11, 174Ib. centreman was Sudbury’s first round (11th overall) pick in the 2020 OHL Priority Selection. He was listed as the 35th-ranked North American skater on NHL Central Scouting’s Midterm Rankings for the 2022 NHL Draft.

Also considered for the award this week, Seattle Kraken prospect Ryan Winterton of the Hamilton Bulldogs returned from injury to make his season debut, exploding for six points (1-5–6) in a pair of victories. Goyette’s Wolves teammate Kocha Delic was also in the running, registering seven points (2-5–7) across three games.

2021-22 OHL Players of the Week – Regular Season:

Jan. 10 – Jan. 16: David Goyette (Sudbury Wolves)

Jan. 3 – Jan 9: Wyatt Johnston (Windsor Spitfires)

Dec. 27 – Jan. 2: James Hardie (Mississauga Steelheads)

Dec. 13 – Dec. 19: Ty Tullio (Oshawa Generals)

Dec. 6 – Dec. 12: Lucas Edmonds (Kingston Frontenacs)

Nov. 29 – Dec. 5: Wyatt Johnston (Windsor Spitfires)

Nov. 22 – Nov. 28: Brennan Othmann (Flint Firebirds)

Nov. 15 – Nov. 21: Brandon Coe (North Bay Battalion)

Nov. 8 – Nov. 14: Antonio Stranges (London Knights)

Nov. 1 – Nov. 7: Shane Wright (Kingston Frontenacs)

Oct. 25 – Oct. 31: Tucker Robertson (Peterborough Petes)

Oct. 18 – Oct. 24: Rory Kerins (Soo Greyhounds)

Oct. 11 – Oct. 17: Calum Ritchie (Oshawa Generals)

Oct. 4 – Oct. 10: Jack Thompson (Sudbury Wolves)