WHL announces postponement of WHL Regular Season game between Winnipeg and Swift Current

Calgary, Alta. – The Western Hockey League announced today the postponement of tomorrow’s WHL Regular Season game between the Winnipeg ICE and Swift Current Broncos out of an abundance of caution due to pending further test results for COVID-19 with players and staff with the ICE.

The WHL is working in consultation with the WHL Chief Medical Officer regarding the matter concerning the Winnipeg ICE. The Winnipeg ICE returned home following their game in Moose Jaw on Saturday to conduct further testing. The WHL will provide further information when it is available.

Information on the rescheduling of tomorrow’s game will be provided at a later date.

The health and safety of all WHL participants is the top priority for the WHL. In order to reduce the risk of exposure to and transmission of COVID-19, the WHL requires all WHL roster players, hockey operations staff, and other team and League office personnel to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 with a Health Canada approved vaccine.