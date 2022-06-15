Spitfires’ Matt Onuska Named OHL Goaltender of the Week

Toronto, Ont. – The Ontario Hockey League today announced that Matt Onuska of the Windsor Spitfires is the OHL Goaltender of the Week, going 1-1-1 with a 2.92 goals-against average and .915 save percentage.

Onuska stopped 97 of the 106 shots that came his way in Games 3, 4 and 5 of the OHL Championship Series as the Spitfires trail 3-2 headed into Monday’s Game 6. He drew his first start of the series in Game 3 on Monday, stopping 35 of 38 as the Spitfires won 6-3 over Hamilton despite being outshot 38-32. Onuska did his part in Game 4 on Friday, making 41 saves the Windsor fell 3-2 in overtime on a game winner from defenceman Gavin White. He made 21 saves in Sunday’s 3-2 loss in Game 5 at FirstOntario Centre. Onuska follows Xavier Medina as the second straight Spitfires netminder to earn OHL Goaltender of the Week honours.

A 20-year-old from Waterloo, Ont., Onuska owns a playoff record of 11-5-2-0, posting a 2.75 goals-against average and .905 save percentage with one shutout in 20 games. He comes off a regular season that included a 19-5-1-1 record over 29 games between Windsor and London, registering a 3.31 goals-against average and .884 save percentage. Onsuka was originally Kingston’s seventh round (133rd overall) pick in the 2018 OHL Priority Selection.

2021-22 OHL Goaltenders of the Week – Playoffs:

June 6 – June 12: Matt Onuska (Windsor Spitfires)

May 30 – June 5: Xavier Medina (Windsor Spitfires)

May 23 – May 29: Marco Costantini (Hamilton Bulldogs)

May 16 – May 22: Marco Costantini (Hamilton Bulldogs)

May 9 – May 15: Marco Costantini (Hamilton Bulldogs)

May 2 – May 8: Luke Cavallin (Flint Firebirds)

Apr. 25 – May 1: Luke Cavallin (Flint Firebirds)

Apr. 18 – Apr. 24: Tucker Tynan (Soo Greyhounds)

2021-22 OHL Goaltenders of the Week – Regular Season:

Apr. 11 – Apr. 17: Max Donoso (Ottawa 67’s)

Apr. 4 – Apr. 10: Michael Simpson (Peterborough Petes)

Mar. 28 – Apr. 3: Patrick Leaver (Oshawa Generals)

Mar. 21 – Mar. 27: Joey Costanzo (Niagara IceDogs)

Mar. 14 – Mar. 20: Marco Costantini (Hamilton Bulldogs)

Mar. 7 – Mar. 13: Nick Chenard (Owen Sound Attack)

Feb. 28 – Mar. 6: Marco Costantini (Hamilton Bulldogs)

Feb. 21 – Feb. 27: Leevi Merilainen (Kingston Frontenacs)

Feb. 14 – Feb. 20: Mack Guzda (Barrie Colts)

Feb. 7 – Feb. 13: Pavel Cajan (Kitchener Rangers)

Jan. 31 – Feb. 6: Patrick Leaver (Oshawa Generals)

Jan. 24 – Jan. 30: Max Donoso (Ottawa 67’s)

Jan. 17 – Jan. 23: Mack Guzda (Barrie Colts)

Jan. 10 – Jan. 16: Mitchell Weeks (Sudbury Wolves)

Jan. 3 – Jan. 9: Nolan Lalonde (Erie Otters)

Dec. 27 – Jan. 2: Joe Ranger (Mississauga Steelheads)

Dec. 13 – Dec. 19: Owen Bennett (Guelph Storm)

Dec. 6 – Dec. 12: Mack Guzda (Barrie Colts)

Nov. 29 – Dec. 5: Leevi Merilainen (Kingston Frontenacs)

Nov. 22 – Nov. 28: Tye Austin (Peterborough Petes)

Nov. 15 – Nov. 21: Ben Gaudreau (Sarnia Sting)

Nov. 8 – Nov. 14: Joe Vrbetic (North Bay Battalion

Nov. 1 – Nov. 7: Roman Basran (Mississauga Steelheads)

Oct. 25 – Oct. 31: Patrick Leaver (Oshawa Generals)

Oct. 18 – Oct. 24: Jacob Oster (Guelph Storm)

Oct. 11 – Oct. 17: Brett Brochu (London Knights)

Oct. 4 – Oct. 10: Tucker Tynan (Niagara IceDogs)