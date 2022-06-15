MENU
DON'T MISS A SECOND OF THE ACTION - CHL TV PLAYOFF PACKAGES NOW AVAILABLE!
June 15, 2022

Spitfires’ Matt Onuska Named OHL Goaltender of the Week

Ontario Hockey League
Watch more on CHL TV >

 

Toronto, Ont. – The Ontario Hockey League today announced that Matt Onuska of the Windsor Spitfires is the OHL Goaltender of the Week, going 1-1-1 with a 2.92 goals-against average and .915 save percentage.

Onuska stopped 97 of the 106 shots that came his way in Games 3, 4 and 5 of the OHL Championship Series as the Spitfires trail 3-2 headed into Monday’s Game 6. He drew his first start of the series in Game 3 on Monday, stopping 35 of 38 as the Spitfires won 6-3 over Hamilton despite being outshot 38-32. Onuska did his part in Game 4 on Friday, making 41 saves the Windsor fell 3-2 in overtime on a game winner from defenceman Gavin White. He made 21 saves in Sunday’s 3-2 loss in Game 5 at FirstOntario Centre. Onuska follows Xavier Medina as the second straight Spitfires netminder to earn OHL Goaltender of the Week honours.

A 20-year-old from Waterloo, Ont., Onuska owns a playoff record of 11-5-2-0, posting a 2.75 goals-against average and .905 save percentage with one shutout in 20 games. He comes off a regular season that included a 19-5-1-1 record over 29 games between Windsor and London, registering a 3.31 goals-against average and .884 save percentage. Onsuka was originally Kingston’s seventh round (133rd overall) pick in the 2018 OHL Priority Selection.

2021-22 OHL Goaltenders of the Week – Playoffs:
June 6 – June 12: Matt Onuska (Windsor Spitfires)
May 30 – June 5: Xavier Medina (Windsor Spitfires)
May 23 – May 29: Marco Costantini (Hamilton Bulldogs)
May 16 – May 22: Marco Costantini (Hamilton Bulldogs)
May 9 – May 15: Marco Costantini (Hamilton Bulldogs)
May 2 – May 8: Luke Cavallin (Flint Firebirds)
Apr. 25 – May 1: Luke Cavallin (Flint Firebirds)
Apr. 18 – Apr. 24: Tucker Tynan (Soo Greyhounds)

2021-22 OHL Goaltenders of the Week – Regular Season:
Apr. 11 – Apr. 17: Max Donoso (Ottawa 67’s)
Apr. 4 – Apr. 10: Michael Simpson (Peterborough Petes)
Mar. 28 – Apr. 3: Patrick Leaver (Oshawa Generals)
Mar. 21 – Mar. 27: Joey Costanzo (Niagara IceDogs)
Mar. 14 – Mar. 20: Marco Costantini (Hamilton Bulldogs)
Mar. 7 – Mar. 13: Nick Chenard (Owen Sound Attack)
Feb. 28 – Mar. 6: Marco Costantini (Hamilton Bulldogs)
Feb. 21 – Feb. 27: Leevi Merilainen (Kingston Frontenacs)
Feb. 14 – Feb. 20: Mack Guzda (Barrie Colts)
Feb. 7 – Feb. 13: Pavel Cajan (Kitchener Rangers)
Jan. 31 – Feb. 6: Patrick Leaver (Oshawa Generals)
Jan. 24 – Jan. 30: Max Donoso (Ottawa 67’s)
Jan. 17 – Jan. 23: Mack Guzda (Barrie Colts)
Jan. 10 – Jan. 16: Mitchell Weeks (Sudbury Wolves)
Jan. 3 – Jan. 9: Nolan Lalonde (Erie Otters)
Dec. 27 – Jan. 2: Joe Ranger (Mississauga Steelheads)
Dec. 13 – Dec. 19: Owen Bennett (Guelph Storm)
Dec. 6 – Dec. 12: Mack Guzda (Barrie Colts)
Nov. 29 – Dec. 5: Leevi Merilainen (Kingston Frontenacs)
Nov. 22 – Nov. 28: Tye Austin (Peterborough Petes)
Nov. 15 – Nov. 21: Ben Gaudreau (Sarnia Sting)
Nov. 8 – Nov. 14: Joe Vrbetic (North Bay Battalion
Nov. 1 – Nov. 7: Roman Basran (Mississauga Steelheads)
Oct. 25 – Oct. 31: Patrick Leaver (Oshawa Generals)
Oct. 18 – Oct. 24: Jacob Oster (Guelph Storm)
Oct. 11 – Oct. 17: Brett Brochu (London Knights)
Oct. 4 – Oct. 10: Tucker Tynan (Niagara IceDogs)

More News
Road to the Memorial Cup
24 hours ago
24 CHL alumni set to compete in Stanley Cup Final
20 mins ago
Bulldogs' Logan Morrison Named OHL Player of the Week
2 hours ago
Red Wings prospect Cossa named WHL Goaltender of the Week
2 hours ago
Oil Kings forward Williams named WHL Player of the Week
2 hours ago
QMJHL announces members of 2021-22 Rookie All-Star Team
2 hours ago
CHL Team of the Week (June 6-12)
2 hours ago