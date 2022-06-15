Bulldogs’ Logan Morrison Named OHL Player of the Week

Toronto, Ont. – The Ontario Hockey League today announced that Logan Morrison of the Hamilton Bulldogs is the OHL Player of the Week, scoring twice while adding three assists for five points in three contests.

Morrison continued his 17-game playoff point streak, the longest in League history since Belleville’s Matt Beleskey (19) in 2008, helping Hamilton take a 3-2 lead in the OHL Championship Series. He found the back of the net in a 6-3 loss in Game 3 on Monday, returning for Friday’s Game 4 in Windsor with a goal and an assist as the Bulldogs won 3-2 in overtime. Morrison’s two points in the win gave him 33 points in the postseason, a new franchise record that surpasses Robert Thomas (32) in 2018. Morrison tacked on two assists as the Bulldogs won Game 5 by a score of 3-2. This marks the third time this season that Morrison has earned OHL Player of the Week honours.

A 19-year-old from Guelph, Ont., Morrison sits second in OHL playoff scoring with 35 points (15-20–35) in 17 contests. His 2.06 points-per-game are the second-most in the League. He recorded a club-leading 100 points (34-66–100) in 60 regular season games, becoming the second player in Bulldogs history to reach the century mark while setting a new club record for assists with 66. Morrison has amassed 179 points (71-108–179) in 166 career regular season games since he was Hamilton’s first round (18th overall) pick in the 2018 OHL Priority Selection. He attended training camp with the Los Angeles Kings last fall.

Also considered for the award this week, Windsor Spitfires winger Will Cuylle also had two goals, three assists and five points in three games while Morrison’s Bulldogs teammate Mason McTavish scored three times and added an assist for four points in three outings.

