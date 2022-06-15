Red Wings prospect Cossa named WHL Goaltender of the Week

Calgary, Alta. – The Western Hockey League announced today that Edmonton Oil Kings goaltender Sebastian Cossa has been named WHL Goaltender of the Week for the week ending June 12, 2022.

The Detroit Red Wings prospect, and reigning WHL Goaltender of the Month, recorded a 1.68 goals-against average, .944 save percentage and one shutout across three WHL Championship Series starts this past week, helping the Oil Kings take a 3-2 series lead heading into Game 6 Monday evening.

The product of Fort McMurray, Alta. began his week by turning aside all 21 shots he faced Tuesday, June 7 as Edmonton blanked Seattle 4-0 in Game 3 of the WHL Championship Series.

He was named the game’s Second Star.

The following evening, Cossa stopped 32 shots in Game 4 as the Oil Kings posted a second successive road victory, winning the contest 3-2.

The 6-foot-6, 215-pound puck-stopper then made 31 saves in Game 5 Saturday, June 11 as his Edmonton side suffered a 3-2 defeat.

Cossa leads all netminders with 15 wins and four shutouts during the 2022 WHL Playoffs.

The 19-year-old was the first goaltender selected in the 2021 NHL Draft, going 15th overall to the Detroit Red Wings. He signed an entry-level contract with the Red Wings in August of 2021.

Cossa was originally selected by the Edmonton Oil Kings in the second round of the 2017 WHL Draft. In 116 career WHL regular season and playoff games, he holds a 86-19-4-3 record, a 2.11 goals-against average, .920 save percentage and 18 shutouts.

Sebastian Cossa and the Edmonton Oil Kings continue the 2022 WHL Championship Series with Game 6 versus the Seattle Thunderbirds Monday, June 13 (7:30 p.m. MT, Rogers Place, TSN 3/4, Fox13+).