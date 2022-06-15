Oil Kings forward Williams named WHL Player of the Week

Calgary, Alta. – The Western Hockey League announced today that Edmonton Oil Kings forward Josh Williams has been named WHL Player of the Week for the week ending June 12, 2022.

The product of Langley, B.C. recorded four points (3G-1A) in three outings this past week, helping his Oil Kings take a 3-2 lead in the 2022 WHL Championship Series ahead of Game 6 Monday evening.

After helping his side post a 4-0 victory at Seattle in Game 3 of the WHL Championship Series Tuesday, June 7, the 21-year-old hit the scoresheet in a big way in Game 4 Wednesday, June 8.

Williams cashed in with two second-period goals, assisting on the game-winning goal as Edmonton slipped past Seattle 3-2.

Williams added his third goal of the series in Game 5 Saturday, June 11, a 3-2 Oil Kings setback.

In 18 outings during the 2022 WHL Playoffs, he has registered four goals and 15 points to go along with a +11 rating.

Williams was originally selected by the Medicine Hat Tigers with the fifth-overall pick in the 2016 WHL Draft before being acquired via trade by Edmonton in January of 2019. In 309 career WHL regular season and playoff appearances with the Tigers and Oil Kings, he has totalled 241 points (110G-131A).

Josh Williams and the Edmonton Oil Kings continue the 2022 WHL Championship Series with Game 6 versus the Seattle Thunderbirds Monday, June 13 (7:30 p.m. MT, Rogers Place, TSN 3/4, Fox13+).