QMJHL announces members of 2021-22 Rookie All-Star Team

As we enter the final stretch of our 2022 QMJHL Golden Puck Awards, we present you today with the top first-year players identified by our selection committee who have earned a spot on the League’s 2021-22 Rookie All-Star Team.

FORWARDS

Maxim BARBASHEV | Wildcats | Moncton | 59GP – 15G – 27A – 42P / -7

Jakub BRABENEC | Islanders | Charlottetown | 58GP – 17G – 47A – 64P / +27

Mathieu CATAFORD | Mooseheads | Halifax | 62GP – 17G – 29A – 46P / +5

DEFENSEMEN

Niks FENENKO | Drakkar | Baie-Comeau | 62GP – 6G – 34A – 40P / -1

David SPACEK | Phœnix | Sherbrooke | 57GP – 12G – 38A – 50P / +21

GOALTENDER

Nathan DARVEAU | Tigres | Victoriaville | 37GP – 14W – 20L – 3.11 GAA – 0.917% – 2 SO