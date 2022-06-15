CHL Team of the Week (June 6-12)

The Canadian Hockey League announced today the final edition of the CHL Team of the Week for 2021-22 based on individual performances from June 6-12.

Leading the forward ranks is Vegas Golden Knights prospect Jakub Brabenec of the Charlottetown Islanders who through three appearances notched four goals and four assists for eight points highlighted by Thursday’s 7-0 road win in Shawinigan in which the budding centre finished with a goal and three assists. In all, the 18-year-old Czech native finished fifth in Islanders playoff scoring with 19 points in 15 contests.

Also up front is Hamilton Bulldogs 2002-born centre Logan Morrison who registered five points counting two goals and three assists in a trio of appearances underscored by back-to-back multi-point performances coming in Games 4 and 5 versus Windsor in the OHL Championship Series. For his efforts, Morrison was named the OHL Player of the Week. Through 18 appearances this postseason, the Guelph, Ont., native sits second in OHL playoff scoring with 37 points.

Rounding out the forward group is Edmonton Oil Kings overage right-wing Josh Williams who recorded four points counting one goal and three assists in three outings highlighted by a three-point performance coming in Wednesday’s 3-2 victory over Seattle in the WHL Championship Series. Williams was later named the WHL Player of the Week for his efforts. A native of Langley, B.C., Williams finished seventh in Oil Kings playoff scoring with 16 points through 19 games.

On the blue line, Vegas Golden Knights draftee Lukas Cormier of the Charlottetown Islanders impressed with six points counting two goals and four assists coming in three appearances including a one-goal, two-assist showing coming against Shawinigan in Game 3 of the President Cup Final. A 20-year-old native of Sainte-Marie-de-Kent, N.B., Cormier led all QMJHL defencemen in playoff scoring with 21 points in 15 outings.

Also on the back end is Edmonton Oil Kings 2002-born rearguard Carson Golder who collected four points counting one goal and three assists through three contests highlighted by a one-goal, one-assist effort coming Saturday versus Seattle in the WHL Championship Series. In all, the native of Smithers, B.C., closed out the postseason with eight points through 16 contests.

Between the pipes, Detroit Red Wings 2021 first-round selection Sebastian Cossa of the Edmonton Oil Kings found the win column in two of three appearances while combining for a .944 save percentage and 1.68 goals-against average. In Game 3 of the WHL Championship Series on Tuesday, the 19-year-old Fort McMurray, Alta., native impressed in turning aside all 21 shots en route to a 4-0 road victory and his fourth shutout of the postseason. For his efforts, Cossa was later named the WHL Goaltender of the Week. Cossa ultimately closed out the postseason with a mark of 16-3 with a .919 save percentage and 1.93 goals-against average.