RE/MAX WHL Play of the Year: Matchup #6 – Tracey vs. Fonstad

The 2020-21 RE/MAX WHL Play of the Year showdown continues! Help us sort through the top plays from the 2020-21 WHL Regular Season to determine the ultimate champion!

We’ve randomly distributed 32 of the top plays from 2020-21 across a bracket, creating head-to-head matchups that will roll out over the next month. Visit @TheWHL on Twitter every weekday to cast your vote in a new matchup and help us determine the 2020-21 RE/MAX WHL Play of the Year!

Visit WHL.ca/whlplayoftheyear for the complete bracket and list of matchups!

Matchup #6 – Brayden Tracey (Victoria Royals) vs. Cole Fonstad (Everett Silvertips)

March 30, 2021 – Brayden Tracey vs. Vancouver Giants

Anaheim Ducks prospect Brayden Tracey led the Royals with six power-play goals during the 2020-21 WHL season and displayed poise and patience on this particular man-advantage marker. The goal came at the 17:08 mark of the second period March 30 versus Vancouver. After accepting a cross-ice pass in the right circle, Tracey outwaited, and worked his way around the Giants goaltender before slipping the puck into the yawning cage, giving Victoria a 3-2 lead.

April 28, 2021 – Cole Fonstad vs. Seattle Thunderbirds

Cole Fonstad held a share of the U.S. Division scoring title during the 2020-21 WHL season, finishing the campaign with 34 points. The product of Estevan, Sask. showed off his breakaway speed April 28 against Seattle, racing away from a defender before lifting a backhand into the top corner of the net at 13:31 of the first period. The goal gave the Silvertips a 2-1 lead; Everett went on to win the game 5-2.